The number of acquisitions failing to make it from agreement to completion increased markedly last year. In 2016, the average deal failure rate was 7.2% - the highest rate seen since the financial crisis. And, while these are volatile times, the blame for these failed deals cannot rest entirely on the uncertain economic and political environment. We need to ask if there is something more company-specific going on in the M&A market.This study seeks to answer that question, with an in-depth analysis of the reasons why acquisitions are failing – and an exploration of how dealmakers can give themselves a better chance of securing successful completions.It is based on historical data covering just over 35,000 acquirers worldwide, spanning both publicly-owned companies and private businesses that have collectively announced more than 78,000 bids since 1992. We find there are five key areas which may unlock the secrets of why some bids are more likely to complete successfully than others.According to our findings, failed deals for both public and private companies share a number of common characteristics – although there are certain nuances that separate the two types of business. We discuss these common traits and the distinctions in details within the report.