Best Practices in Client Communications
Tuesday, July 19, 2016 – 1:00 PM ET
Now more than ever, wealth managers, financial advisers and private client bankers recognize the importance of creating a superior customer experience. Technology can be used for operational process improvements that support client retention and growth of assets under management, in addition to regulatory compliance.
How do you address the efficiency, security and transparency expectations when it comes to collecting, processing and distributing information to your clients? What next-generation content management options exist for asset management companies and what are some of the operational challenges in adopting sophisticated technology solutions? How can these tools be leveraged to create a superior customer experience, allowing you to retain existing clients, gain new clients and ultimately increase your firm’s total assets under management? How should firms handle confidential and sensitive information that is delivered on electronic platforms? What are the best practices that every firm should follow?
Join us on July 19th when our panel of experts will address these topics and more, giving you insights on the next steps your firm should be taking to improve client and investor communications.
Moderator
Rhonda Schaffler
Anchor
The Deal
Rhonda Schaffler is Anchor at The Deal, Editor-At-Large at TheStreet and Anchor of TheStreet TV. Schaffler has worked for over two decades as a broadcast financial journalist for global organizations including Reuters, CNN, Dow Jones and Bloomberg. She was a winner of the 2011 Society of American Business Editors and Writers Award for Excellence in Financial Journalism, Multimedia. Rhonda graduated with honors from Penn State University with a B.A. in Journalism and Political Science.
Expert Panel
Michael Doshier
Head of Retirement & College Savings, Global Client Marketing
Franklin Templeton Investments
Michael Doshier currently serves as the global head of marketing for the Retirement & College Savings products for Franklin Templeton investments. In his current role, Michael is responsible for the overall marketing strategy for the DCIO, retail retirement and 529 businesses.
Michael Doshier previously served as vice president of Advisor Marketing in the Retirement Services division of MassMutual Financial Group. Michael was responsible for the overall customer experience for the advisor and plan sponsor customer segments. He also had responsibility for integrated marketing and competitive intelligence for the firm’s defined contribution & defined benefit businesess.
Michael has served in the financial services industry for more than 25 years. During his career Mr. Doshier has held several leadership positions, including leading Fidelity Investments Tax-Exempt market segment to record growth and market share, management of national call centers, as well as management of various service delivery functions, relationship management, and total benefits outsourcing operations.
Meghan McAlpine
Director of Strategy and Product Marketing
Intralinks
As Director of Strategy and Product Marketing for Intralinks, Ms. McAlpine is responsible for the go-to-market strategy and driving the growth of Fundspace, the leading communication platform for Alternative Investment fund managers and investors.
Prior to joining Intralinks, Ms. McAlpine worked in the Private Fund Group at Credit Suisse. While at Credit Suisse, she raised capital from institutional and high net worth investors for domestic and international private equity firms.
Before Credit Suisse, Ms. McAlpine worked in the Mergers, Acquisitions and Corporate Advisory Group at Deutsche Bank focusing on the Healthcare industry.
Ms. McAlpine graduated from Georgetown University with a BSBA in Finance.
Tom Sagissor
President
RBC Wealth Management
As president of RBC Wealth Management-U.S., Tom Sagissor plays a critical role in preserving the firm’s strong culture and accelerating its growth as a leading provider of banking and wealth management services to entrepreneurs, professionals and families throughout the United States. He leads the day-to-day operations of the firm’s private client group, which is comprised of nearly 1,900 advisors in 41 states across the United States.
Following a career in professional hockey, Mr. Sagissor joined Dain Bosworth (a predecessor company of RBC Wealth Management-U.S.) as a financial advisor in March 1994. Applying the lessons he learned on the ice about team work, Mr. Sagissor quickly moved up the ranks to become a leader in the organization, first as an assistant branch director in Minneapolis, then as complex director in Milwaukee and eventually as a divisional director.
He serves on the board of directors for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Twin Cities, The Herb Brooks Foundation and the Bob Suter Memorial Fund "It's All About the Kids.” Mr. Sagissor graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Wisconsin (UW) Madison and is very active with the UW Badger Athletic foundation and alumni group. He was a member of the 1990 national championship UW badger hockey team.
He lives in Stillwater, Minn. with his wife and four children and is an active member of the Stillwater community and a strong supporter of the city’s high school sports programs.