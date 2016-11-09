Beyond the Election: The View from Wall Street
Wednesday, November 9, 2016 – 1:00 PM ET
If nothing else, the 2016 presidential campaign has produced one of the most memorable election cycles in recent history. Americans faced a clear choice between radically different approaches to governing. Come January, the U.S. will have a new president and perhaps a new Congress. No matter who wins, the policies coming out of Washington will change dramatically.
What will those changes mean for Wall Street and the broader corporate world? Will antitrust enforcement become more stringent or significantly more lenient? Will the new administration’s budget priorities force corporate executives to rethink their M&A strategies? And what effect, if any, will the new administration’s actions – and rhetoric -- have on the still-fragile economy?
Moderator
Daniel Perez
Director of Business Strategy, Venue Virtual Data Room
Donnelley Financial Solutions
Daniel Perez is Director of Business Strategy for Donnelley Financial Solutions' Venue virtual data room platform, with responsibility for the strategic marketing and branding direction for Venue globally. Daniel has been with Donnelley Financial Solutions for 4 years, and prior to joining, he worked at both NBC Universal and BBC America in the digital media and marketing divisions in New York. Prior to moving to New York, Daniel worked both as in-house and agency marketing roles in Las Vegas, as well as executive producing a television series for the City of Las Vegas. Mr. Perez holds a Bachelors Degree in Business and Psychology from Pepperdine University and a MBA from the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University.
Expert Panel
Jim O'Sullivan
Chief U.S. Economist
High Frequency Economics
Jim O'Sullivan is Chief U.S. Economist at High Frequency Economics, an independent economics research firm. He forecasts and analyzes macroeconomic developments and policy actions driving financial markets.
According to MarketWatch, he is "the best high-frequency economic forecaster in America." He has been MarketWatch Forecaster of the Year in eight of the 12 years since the award was created, including each of the last five. Ranking is based on accuracy in projecting U.S. economic indicators.
Jim began his career at J.P. Morgan, where he authored the U.S. section of Global Data Watch, the firm's flagship publication. He has also worked at UBS and MF Global. He was the editor and lead author of Data Decoder: An Investor's Guide to the U.S. Economy, a guidebook for tracking the U.S. economy, published in 2002.
Jim earned an M.A. in economics from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario. He holds a B.A. in economics from Trinity College in Dublin, where he was named a Scholar of the University. On Twitter he is @OSullivanEcon. For a trial of his research, go to www.hifreqecon.com.
Jeffrey A. Hirsch
CEO
Hirsch Holdings
Jeffrey A. Hirsch is CEO of Hirsch Holdings, editor-in-chief of the Stock Trader's Almanac and Almanac Investor eNewsletter at www.stocktradersalmanac.com, Research Consultant at Probabilities Fund Management, LLC and a Yahoo Finance contributor. He is the author of The Little Book of Stock Market Cycles (Wiley, 2012) and Super Boom: Why the Dow Will Hit 38,820 and How You Can Profit from It (Wiley, 2011). Mr. Hirsch is a 27-year Wall Street veteran; he took over from founder Yale Hirsch in 2001 and regularly appears on CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other financial media outlets.
Alan M. Klein
Partner
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett
Co-Head of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett’s Mergers and Acquisitions Practice, Alan Klein has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, as well as in shareholder activism and corporate governance matters. In 2016 alone, he has assisted Microsoft in its $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn, ChemChina in its $43 billion acquisition of Syngenta, Tyco in its $20 billion merger with Johnson Controls, Inc., and The ADT Corporation in its $15 billion sale to Apollo Group Management.
In addition to the LinkedIn transaction, Alan has represented Microsoft on many other marquee deals: its $7.2 billion acquisition of Nokia’s phone business, its $8.5 billion acquisition of Skype and its investment in Barnes & Noble’s Nook business. In 2012, the American Lawyer named Alan a “Dealmaker of the Year.”
During his time in the 1990s in our London office, he worked on the merger of Glaxo and Wellcome, at the time one of the largest M&A deals in history. Past Co-Chair of the International Bar Association’s Corporate and M&A Law Committee, he has chaired the International Bar Association’s Annual Mergers and Acquisitions Conference in New York City for the past seven years. He is a frequent commentator on M&A issues.