Thursday, November 15, 2018 – 1:00 PM ET
Is a new wave of blockchain conversation coming? In what seemed like an instant, the cloud went from barely more than a talking point to an ever-expanding reality. Today the cloud has all but replaced consumer’s reliance on physical storage, and concepts such as edge computing have technology companies grappling with moving the cloud from a centralized environment to distributed smart devices across the globe for better access. A similar transformation may be coming for blockchain technology, which today is largely used to store and move data related to cryptocurrencies in a secure manner by scattering that data across thousands of nodes in a network. In partnership with Intralinks, The Deal will examine one potential benefactor of that transformation: the M&A universe. Can blockchain increase the transparency and efficiency of dealmaking? Does a day come when an entire audit of a deal’s execution can be done within the chain? And will the technology help connect dealmakers to regulators more quickly? Join us on November 15, when The Deal and Intralinks will shed light on this new technology in an effort to assist financial and legal service providers navigate the challenge of interlinking the traditional financial system with the crypto assets of the future.
Moderator
Peter Frintzilas
Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Strategy
Intralinks
Peter Frintzilas is a Senior Vice President and member of the Executive Team at Intralinks, a $300M+ global FinTech solutions provider, where he serves as both Head of Corporate Strategy & Innovation and General Manager of its Banking & Securities business. Over the course of the last two years, he has architected a corporate strategy to reposition and help lead the company through two acquisitions, increasing its enterprise value by more than 80% during this time. Prior to these roles, he held a number of leadership positions across the organization since joining in 2012.Before Intralinks, Peter worked in a range of go-to-market and technology roles at Mimeo.com, Yahoo, and RR Donnelley. He currently serves as a Strategic Advisor to SportsTech company PlayEasy and sits on the Advisory Board of the Big Data Program at Rutgers University. Peter has an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business with dual specializations in Strategy & Corporate Finance, a BS from Syracuse University in Information Management & Technology, and is currently working towards a Certificate in Innovation & Strategy from the MIT Sloan School of Business.
Expert Panel
Shala Burroughs
Chief Operating Officer
The Satis Group
Shala Burroughs is COO of The Satis Group. She has more than 10 years of business development and operations experience having worked in both private and public companies, as well as with the U.S. Government. Prior to Satis; Shala was a Product and Research Team Manager at Bridgewater Associates, a hedge fund that manages over $160 billion for more than 350 clients globally. Prior to her work with Satis and Bridgewater, Shala founded and launched a seed-stage tech company, and was an intelligence officer with the U.S. government where she facilitated the coordination of over 76 intelligence officers. Shala is a Dartmouth (Green D Ventures) Venture Fellow, a 2013 Startup Leadership Program Fellow, a member of Barnard College’s Athena Management Masterminds, and a Dartmouth College Rockefeller Leadership Fellow. She holds a BA in Government from Dartmouth College.
Alexandra Karpova
Co-Founder, CEO
Crypto PR Lab
Alexandra Karpova is an experienced PR/marketing and business development specialist working with blockchain startups. Alexandra is a venture partner at Andra Capital, a tokenized late-stage technology growth fund with its “Silicon Valley Coin”, a regulatory compliant and asset-backed security token. Alexandra is also a Founder and CEO of Crypto PR Lab&Advisory, a boutique PR and advisory agency focused on blockchain startups. At Crypto PR Lab, Alexandra runs PR campaigns for many brilliant projects, some of them are Aigo.ai, Desico, Trustlogics, Crypto Finance Conference, Webit. “We make sure your project builds a great reputation in the world and the crypto community” – she says about her work.
Alexandra is a solid leader with 8 years of experience in leadership roles in finance, luxury real estate and marketing in New York. She has worked for Morgan Stanley, CITI, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, and luxury concierge LVH Global prior to founding Crypto PR Lab.
Joel Telpner
Partner
Sullivan & Worcester
Joel Telpner, a partner in Sullivan & Worcester’s New York office, is a highly sought-after legal advisor in the blockchain space, actively working with a large number of clients in structuring token distributions and enterprise blockchain applications. Joel brings more than 30 years of legal experience in a career that includes time as an AmLaw 100 partner, the former U.S. general counsel of a global financial institution and a venture capitalist. Joel is leading policy initiatives on global regulatory issues for blockchain on behalf of the Global Blockchain Business Council and the Blockchain Research Institute. He is also a member of the Wall Street Blockchain Alliance’s Legal Working Group, which is developing guidance on best practices for ICOs. He is recognized for his ability to deftly manage complex financial transactions, especially those involving sophisticated structured finance and derivatives matters, and has an extensive and unique combination of transactional and regulatory experience. Joel gave the key note speech "ICOs – Best Practices" at the World Economic Forum’s Blockchain Central in Davos, Switzerland in January 2018. He represents a diverse client base, including financial institutions, top 10 cryptocurrencies, governments, dealers, corporations, investment managers, mutual funds, hedge funds and pension plans.