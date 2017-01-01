From strategy to implementation, there is significant opportunity to capture more value from M&A deals. Those were the overall findings from a recent Grant Thornton LLP survey of CEOs, managing directors, CFOs and other high-level executives. The 2018 Deal Value Curve Study found that only 14 percent of all deals exceed their initial expectations for income or rate of return. Learn what is keeping companies from achieving full value potential of their deal and what M&A behavioral changes need to be considered to drive ultimate success.
Moderator
Tom Terrarosa
Senior Reporter
The Deal
Tom Terrarosa covers the energy and industrial sectors for TheStreet and its institutional arm The Deal, focusing on M&A and private equity, as well as large-cap stocks. Prior to joining The Deal, Tom was a regional digital producer with Gannett, where his primary responsibilities included editing and optimizing content for the company’s six New Jersey newspapers and five affiliated websites. He also has worked as a local news reporter with The Dominion Post in Morgantown, W.Va. Tom received a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from West Virginia University.
Expert Panel
Christina Ungaro, CFA
EVP, Director of Corporate Development
JLL
Christina Ungaro is an Executive Vice President at JLL and the Director of Corporate Development for the Americas region. In this role, Christina leads Mergers & Acquisitions execution across JLL’s business lines, and has completed more than two dozen acquisitions since joining the firm in 2014. Prior to JLL, Christina spent ten years with IBM where she held various roles in Corporate and Business Development sourcing and executing acquisitions, divestitures, and investments across the company. Christina began her career on Wall Street, where she spent five years in sell-side equity research covering the Telecommunications sector at Jefferies & Company and then ABN Amro. Christina has a B.S. from Georgetown University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. She currently resides in Connecticut with her husband and two children.
Chris Nemeth
Principal, Transaction Services
Grant Thornton
Chris is a principal in Grant Thornton’s Transaction Services practice and has more than 25 years of M&A transaction experience, spanning both consulting and industry. He’s worked across the breadth of the M&A life cycle, including M&A strategy and advisory, operational/commercial diligence, transaction integration, divestitures, carve-outs, and performance improvement initiatives. He has worked both nationally and around the globe on deals for companies that have ranged in size from Russell 2000 to Fortune 100 companies.