Expert Panel



EVP, Director of Corporate Development

JLL

Christina Ungaro is an Executive Vice President at JLL and the Director of Corporate Development for the Americas region. In this role, Christina leads Mergers & Acquisitions execution across JLL’s business lines, and has completed more than two dozen acquisitions since joining the firm in 2014. Prior to JLL, Christina spent ten years with IBM where she held various roles in Corporate and Business Development sourcing and executing acquisitions, divestitures, and investments across the company. Christina began her career on Wall Street, where she spent five years in sell-side equity research covering the Telecommunications sector at Jefferies & Company and then ABN Amro. Christina has a B.S. from Georgetown University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. She currently resides in Connecticut with her husband and two children.