Commercial Real Estate Look Ahead

The commercial real estate market ended 2015 on a high note, with full-year volume reaching $485 billion, according to real estate company CBRE. That was a record amount, representing a sharp increase over the prior year. But the first few months of 2016 were more subdued in terms of investment. CBRE projects a single-digit rise in investment volume in 2016.

Still, there is continued evidence that the U.S. economy is recovering, even as GDP growth remains more subdued than in prior cycles. The second half of 2016 will likely see interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve. How does the commercial real estate sector manage portfolio risk in a rising rate environment?

Foreign investment and private equity continue to be two important sources of capital for commercial real estate investment. As one Wall Street investment adviser said in a report issued by PwC, “there is going to be a long wave of continued capital allocation.”