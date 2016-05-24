Commercial Real Estate Look Ahead
Tuesday, May 24, 2016 – 1:00 PM ET
The commercial real estate market ended 2015 on a high note, with full-year volume reaching $485 billion, according to real estate company CBRE. That was a record amount, representing a sharp increase over the prior year. But the first few months of 2016 were more subdued in terms of investment. CBRE projects a single-digit rise in investment volume in 2016.
Still, there is continued evidence that the U.S. economy is recovering, even as GDP growth remains more subdued than in prior cycles. The second half of 2016 will likely see interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve. How does the commercial real estate sector manage portfolio risk in a rising rate environment?
Foreign investment and private equity continue to be two important sources of capital for commercial real estate investment. As one Wall Street investment adviser said in a report issued by PwC, “there is going to be a long wave of continued capital allocation.”
Moderator
Daniel Perez
Director of Business Strategy, Venue Virtual Data Room
RR Donnelley
Daniel Perez is Director of Business Strategy for RR Donnelley's Venue virtual data room platform, with responsibility for the strategic marketing and branding direction for Venue globally. Daniel has been with RR Donnelley 4 years, and prior to joining RRD, he worked at both NBC Universal and BBC America in the digital media and marketing divisions in New York. Prior to moving to New York, Daniel worked both as in-house and agency marketing roles in Las Vegas, as well as executive producing a television series for the City of Las Vegas. Mr. Perez holds a Bachelors Degree in Business and Psychology from Pepperdine University and a MBA from the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University.
Expert Panel
R. Byron Carlock, Jr.
U.S. Real Estate Practice Leader
PwC
Byron currently serves as the U.S. Real Estate Practice Leader. Byron joined PwC after a distinguished career in the private sector of the real estate industry.
Prior to assuming his current role, Byron served as the CEO and President of CNL Lifestyle Properties, Inc for seven years and served CNL as President of two other REITs over his twelve year career. His resume also includes three years as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Post Properties and nine years as Managing Director for Crow Holdings International.
Byron is a CPA, currently a governor of the Urban Land Institute (ULI), a member of Real Estate Roundtable, NAREIT, and AFIRE. He is also a board member of Harvard Club of Dallas and a board member emeritus of Harvard Business School.
Byron earned his BBA at Harding University where he was a Rotary Scholar and also participated in the International Asian Studies Program at University of Hong Kong. Byron also earned his MBA at Harvard Business School.
Brian Ward
Chief Executive Officer
Trimont Real Estate Advisors
Mr. Ward serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Trimont Real Estate Advisors and is responsible for all functions of the company globally. Trimont is the premier provider of asset management, servicing, due diligence and customized advisory solutions to commercial real estate clients around the world. Today, Trimont has approximately $100 billion of client assets under management, and roughly 300 employees across offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, London and Amsterdam.
Prior to joining Trimont, Mr. Ward was the President of the Americas region for Colliers International, overseeing their Capital Markets & Investment Services businesses in Canada, Latin America and the United States, while also supporting the EMEA and APAC teams on all Capital Markets matters.
Mr. Ward has spent the bulk of his career on the institutional investment management side of the business, previously serving as the Managing Principal & Chief Executive Officer for Aspen Residential and its predecessor businesses, including Orion Residential. Aspen and Orion were affiliated entities of Starwood Capital, Big Rock Partners & D.B. Zwirn & Co.
Mr. Ward is a full member of the Urban Land Institute; he is also a real estate attorney and an active member of the Washington State Bar Association.
Katie Barthmaier
Executive Director
W. P. Carey Inc.
Katie Barthmaier is an Executive Director in the Investment Department at W. P. Carey Inc. She works with private equity firms and companies, helping them create customized, flexible financing structures for leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, acquisitions and expansions. Ms. Barthmaier recently played a key role in W. P. Carey's $225 million purchase of 21 floors occupied by the New York Times in their 52-story Renzo Piano-designed Manhattan headquarters building. Ms. Barthmaier also focuses on build-to-suit transactions, providing capital to tenants and developers for the construction of new facilities or expansion of existing facilities.
She is a member of The Samuel Zell and Robert Lurie Real estate Center at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, the Association for Corporate Growth, Wharton Private Equity Partners, NAIOP and CoreNet. Ms. Barthmaier graduated magna cum laudefrom the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where she concentrated in Business and Public Policy and obtained a minor in Hispanic Studies. Upon graduation, Ms. Barthmaier was a Fulbright Scholar in the Binational Business Program in Mexico City.