Creating Deal Value Through Performance Improvement & Integration

As the private equity market has matured, it’s become harder for firms to create the outsized returns their investors have come to expect. According to Cambridge Associates, the rolling ten-year returns of the U.S. Private Equity Index peaked in 2013 and has been decreasing ever since. Both big and small private equity firms are facing challenges, and today they are placing a greater emphasis on the value creation process. But what’s the right value creation model?

Some middle market companies are emulating KKR, which has a captive consulting arm that it uses to create value at the portfolio level, and in turn create large exit opportunities. Other firms find this model too costly, and instead prefer to use a consultant model, while some try to strike a balance between staying in-house and outsourcing.

Join our panel of experts on January 26, 2017 for a look at what middle market companies should consider in the value creation process, as we examine different models that can provide opportunities for success.