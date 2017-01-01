The massive data hacks we’ve seen in 2017 are a stark reminder of the importance of securing sensitive information from those who would exploit it. CIOs have spent heavily on cybersecurity, and must continue to remain diligent as the stakes for their companies get continually higher. And the loss of customer trust that results from a data breach is just one implication. Companies doing business across the Atlantic will have greater compliance demands in May when the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulations begin. Data rooms sit at the center of deal negotiations, protecting the confidential information bidders need to evaluate potential acquisitions.