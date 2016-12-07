Cyber Security Risk Assessment for Fund Managers
Wednesday, December 7, 2016 – 1:00 PM ET
The hack of Yahoo! highlights corporate America’s continued vulnerability to cyber-attacks. A June 2016 study by the Ponemon Institute estimates that cyber-attacks cost companies an average of $4 million each last year, and only 30% have a plan in place to know how to react. The SEC announced that cybersecurity is a top priority for the agency this year. In order to meet these requirements, alternative investment fund managers should be evaluating the cybersecurity policies and procedures they have in place, making sure they are strong enough to protect their most sensitive information and client data. It’s also important that fund managers balance their technology spend with the perceived threats.
With a panel of experts, The Deal’s video roundtable on Wednesday, December 7th will help you assess the readiness of your organization and portfolio companies to safe guard critical data and mitigate business disruptions by addressing cyber risk and compliance before a business disruption occurs.
Moderator
David Marcus
Senior Writer
The Deal
David Marcus is a senior writer focusing on legal issues raised by corporate transactions. Marcus writes about the structure of merger agreements, Delaware law cases and developments, and cross-border M&A. Marcus has been a reporter at The Deal since its launch in 1999. He has also been the senior writer on Corporate Control Alert -- The Deal’s journal of legal and financial trends in dealmaking --since 1997. He also writes about wine for The Street and works at a wine store in Tribeca.
Expert Panel
Meghan McAlpine
Director of Strategy and Product Marketing
Intralinks
As Director of Strategy and Product Marketing for Intralinks, Ms. McAlpine is responsible for the go-to-market strategy and driving the growth of Fundspace, the leading communication platform for Alternative Investment fund managers and investors.
Prior to joining Intralinks, Ms. McAlpine worked in the Private Fund Group at Credit Suisse. While at Credit Suisse, she raised capital from institutional and high net worth investors for domestic and international private equity firms.
Before Credit Suisse, Ms. McAlpine worked in the Mergers, Acquisitions and Corporate Advisory Group at Deutsche Bank focusing on the Healthcare industry.
Ms. McAlpine graduated from Georgetown University with a BSBA in Finance.
Sarat Mynampati
Director, Cyber Security Services
KPMG
Sarat is a Director in KPMG’s Cyber Security Services practice in the New York office. He has more than 14 years of diversified experience in information risk management, security, compliance, and privacy serving clients in financial services and healthcare/life sciences industries.
As part of KPMG’s Cyber Services, Sarat focuses on assisting clients in identifying, prioritizing and addressing most critical issues during pre-deal stage. He assists in developing integration plan during post-deal to include cohesive cybersecurity strategy for systems, resource and process integration.
Sarat holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science & Engineering and a MBA in Strategy and Finance from Indian School of Business (ISB).
John McGuinness
Managing Director, Legal and Compliance
StepStone
John is a Managing Director at Stepstone Group, where he manages the Firm’s global Compliance platform, addressing issues raised across 12 offices in 8 countries. In that role, he focuses on a variety of regulatory tech solutions that impact fund managers.
Prior to joining StepStone, John served as a Vice President at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where he covered the Firm’s private equity investment platform and long/short multi-strategy hedge funds. John began his career as an associate attorney at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson, where his practice focused on private equity, fund formation and a variety of corporate matters.
John received his Juris Doctor from Brooklyn Law School and a BA from Fordham University.