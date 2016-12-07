Cyber Security Risk Assessment for Fund Managers

The hack of Yahoo! highlights corporate America’s continued vulnerability to cyber-attacks. A June 2016 study by the Ponemon Institute estimates that cyber-attacks cost companies an average of $4 million each last year, and only 30% have a plan in place to know how to react. The SEC announced that cybersecurity is a top priority for the agency this year. In order to meet these requirements, alternative investment fund managers should be evaluating the cybersecurity policies and procedures they have in place, making sure they are strong enough to protect their most sensitive information and client data. It’s also important that fund managers balance their technology spend with the perceived threats.

