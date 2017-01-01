The mergers and acquisitions market is changing rapidly as dealmakers increasingly operate in an era of big data. Technological advancements such as online data rooms, corporate search services, information databases and advanced analytics have increased the speed and efficiency in which deals are done. Some experts suggest that the widening use of analytics, in particular, is helping dealmakers make better decisions, enabling more deals to succeed despite elevated valuations. This webcast will demonstrate how technology is transforming the market, the risks presented by these technological advancements, and how dealmakers can use technology and analytics to get deals done.