Industrial and technological revolutions are capable of providing sweeping changes to all facets of society and such rapid acceleration of innovation and speed of disruption can be difficult to fully comprehend and predict. One of the most notably affected industries of this disruption is the financial services sector. In the past few years, financial technology, or fintech, has flipped on its head the way banks and financial institutions exchange information, and subsequently do business. With technologies like peer-to-peer lending seamlessly connecting lenders to borrowers like never before, long gone are the days of standing in line at a bank. The Deal in partnership with Grant Thornton will explore the various ways fintech is transforming the financial services space today, and ways it may do so in the future. Join our expert panelists as they give a roadmap to a better understanding of fintech’s constantly evolving identity and provide dealmakers the applications needed to turn this sometimes frenemy into an unparalleled ally.
Moderator
Tom Terrarosa
Senior Reporter
The Deal
Tom Terrarosa covers the energy and industrial sectors for TheStreet and its institutional arm The Deal, focusing on M&A and private equity, as well as large-cap stocks. Prior to joining The Deal, Tom was a regional digital producer with Gannett, where his primary responsibilities included editing and optimizing content for the company’s six New Jersey newspapers and five affiliated websites. He also has worked as a local news reporter with The Dominion Post in Morgantown, W.Va. Tom received a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from West Virginia University.
Expert Panel
Tarun Mehta
Managing Director
Group Head – Financial Services Investment Banking
Tarun Mehta currently serves as Managing Director and Group Head of Financial Services Investment Banking at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. His clients include depository institutions, financial technology, insurance, specialty finance companies and asset managers. Tarun has been with SunTrust for 5 years. Prior to SunTrust, Tarun was a Managing Director in Deutsche Bank's Financial Institutions Investment Banking Group. Tarun joined Deutsche Bank from JP Morgan where he spent 10 years in the Bank's Financial Institutions Investment Banking Group. Tarun and his wife Nadine are based in New York. Their personal "Purpose" in life is achieved through "Gift of Water", a personal charity they started in 2010 to provide safe drinking water to poor villages in India (www.giftofwater-nt.org). Tarun earned his Masters degree from Columbia University, New York. He is also a Chartered Accountant.