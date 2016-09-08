Best Practices in Cross Border Dealmaking
Thursday, September 8, 2016 – 1:00 PM ET
As the U.K.’s surprising Brexit and concerns over other slowing economies slams the brakes on global dealmaking, cross-border M&A looks set for a record year. Strategics are playing an important role as they look for diversification somewhere outside their own backyard, China continues to exert its financial clout through dealmaking and the tumbling pound is now offering unexpected bargains. But the boon in international M&A means dealmakers have to know how to guide agreements in turbulent economies, fluid regulatory environments and differing cultures.
Outbound M&A quickly raises eyebrows in the U.S. as critics and regulators scrutinize deals to ensure the motivation isn’t tax avoidance and in-bound approaches for technology, especially from Chinese buyers, are viewed with skepticism. This attention has put 2016 on a record pace for withdrawn deals after the White House was able to halt Pfizer Inc.’s $160 billion offer for Allergan plc to keep the tax revenue at home. To not become a part of this statistic, everyone on either side of a deal needs to know the best way forward, and how to avoid raising hackles on Pennsylvania Ave.
Moderator
Daniel Perez
Director of Business Strategy, Venue Virtual Data Room
RR Donnelley
Daniel Perez is Director of Business Strategy for RR Donnelley's Venue virtual data room platform, with responsibility for the strategic marketing and branding direction for Venue globally. Daniel has been with RR Donnelley 4 years, and prior to joining RRD, he worked at both NBC Universal and BBC America in the digital media and marketing divisions in New York. Prior to moving to New York, Daniel worked both as in-house and agency marketing roles in Las Vegas, as well as executive producing a television series for the City of Las Vegas. Mr. Perez holds a Bachelors Degree in Business and Psychology from Pepperdine University and a MBA from the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University.
Expert Panel
Lyle Wilpon
Managing Director & Head of U.S. M&A
BMO Capital Markets
Lyle Wilpon is the head of US Mergers and Acquisitions for BMO Capital Markets. He brings more than 25-years of investment banking experience as an M&A specialist across multiple sectors, advising clients on the full suite of M&A activities – including divestitures, restructurings and cross-border acquisitions. Lyle joined BMO Capital Markets from Houlihan Lokey, where he was a Managing Director in their Global M&A group. Prior to that, he spent 14 years with Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML), where he headed their Middle Market M&A team. At BAML, Lyle previously ran the Corporate Sales & Divestiture Group and was the head of healthcare M&A. Earlier in his career, Lyle worked at Credit Suisse First Boston, Lazard Freres and Wasserstein Perella.
Mr. Wilpon earned an undergraduate degree from Amherst College and an MBA from Harvard University.
Gregory Bedrosian
Managing Partner & CEO
Redwood Capital Group
Gregory Bedrosian is Managing Partner & CEO of Redwood Capital Group and Co-Chairman of LD&A Redwood, the firm’s pan-Atlantic joint venture. Mr. Bedrosian is an award-winning and seasoned investment banker and private equity investor whose experience spans both domestic and cross-border M&A and private equity transactions across the US, Europe and emerging markets. Amongst his numerous honors, Mr. Bedrosian received the 2016 M&A Advisor Leadership Award and is an M&A Advisor Hall of Fame inductee.
Prior to the formation of Redwood Capital, Mr. Bedrosian was a co-founder of Renaissance Capital, a leading investment bank focused on the emerging markets of Russia, Eastern Europe and Africa and co-founder and General Partner of The Sputnik Funds, a $1 billion private equity investment firm. Mr. Bedrosian began his career in the merchant banking department of Credit Suisse First Boston in London and the leveraged buyout group of Salomon Brothers (now part of Citigroup) in New York.
Mr. Bedrosian is a member of The Council on Foreign Relations and he is a regular speaker and panelist at leading industry and academic forums. He has served on numerous corporate and non-profit boards across the US and Europe and he currently sits on the Harvard Business School Alumni Board of Directors (Emeritus), is an Advisor at the Harvard Innovation Lab (i-Lab), Chairs the Investment Committee of a $100 million New York-based foundation and serves on the Board of an emerging markets investment fund. Mr. Bedrosian holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Michael Dorf
Partner
Shearman & Sterling LLP
Michael Dorf is a partner in Shearman & Sterling’s M&A Group based in San Francisco. Michael has extensive experience in U.S. domestic and cross-border M&A and private equity transactions, carve-outs, venture capital financings, strategic investments and joint ventures. He has represented public and private companies, private equity funds and venture capital investors in TMT, healthcare, renewable energy and other industries. Michael also represents portfolio companies of private equity clients, handling day-to-day legal activities, add-on acquisitions, and general corporate work.