Best Practices in Cross Border Dealmaking

As the U.K.’s surprising Brexit and concerns over other slowing economies slams the brakes on global dealmaking, cross-border M&A looks set for a record year. Strategics are playing an important role as they look for diversification somewhere outside their own backyard, China continues to exert its financial clout through dealmaking and the tumbling pound is now offering unexpected bargains. But the boon in international M&A means dealmakers have to know how to guide agreements in turbulent economies, fluid regulatory environments and differing cultures.

Outbound M&A quickly raises eyebrows in the U.S. as critics and regulators scrutinize deals to ensure the motivation isn’t tax avoidance and in-bound approaches for technology, especially from Chinese buyers, are viewed with skepticism. This attention has put 2016 on a record pace for withdrawn deals after the White House was able to halt Pfizer Inc.’s $160 billion offer for Allergan plc to keep the tax revenue at home. To not become a part of this statistic, everyone on either side of a deal needs to know the best way forward, and how to avoid raising hackles on Pennsylvania Ave.