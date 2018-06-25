Growing the Crypto Investor



Partner, Corporate Department & Chair of the Banking Practice

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP

V. Gerard (Jerry) Comizio is a partner in the Corporate Department and chair of the Banking Practice, resident in Fried Frank's Washington, DC office. He joined the Firm in 2016.



Mr. Comizio is a leading authority on financial services matters. He has extensive experience in representing a wide range of financial services companies including domestic and foreign banking organizations, bank and financial holding companies, thrifts, mortgage companies, industrial loan banks, trust and fiduciary, consumer, specialty lenders and sponsors, investors, lenders and borrowers on covered fund, merchant banking and other private equity transactions. He regularly counsels his clients on a wide range of regulatory, merger and acquisition, structuring, powers and strategic planning, financing, enforcement proceedings, GSE and loan securitization issues, and regularly counsels clients on the provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act and its implementing regulations. Mr. Comizio also counsels financial services clients on stock offering matters, acting as both issuer and underwriter counsel in equity and debt offerings. He is the author of International Banking Law (West Academic 2016), one of the first major casebooks on international banking law and regulatory issues.



Mr. Comizio has been featured in the American Banker's annual “Washington Insider's Survey of the 25 Most Influential People Involved in Financial Services Regulatory Issues”, and recognized in Washingtonian magazine's “Top Lawyer” edition as one of the best banking lawyers in the United States. He also has regularly appeared on television, internet media and radio discussing current banking and regulatory issues, including The Wall Street Journal, NY Times, Financial Times, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV, Wall Street Journal Online, Dow Jones Online, C-SPAN, The Deal Online, The Street, Reuters Insider, Canada's BNN TV Squeezeplay program, CBS Radio and NPR Radio's Marketplace, and is a regular speaker at financial services industry conferences and seminars.



Prior to joining Fried Frank, Mr. Comizio was with a major international law firm. Before that, he was for many years the deputy general counsel and acting general counsel of the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Thrift Supervision (and its predecessor, the Federal Home Loan Bank Board), and director of its Corporate and Securities Division during the savings and loan crisis, and a former senior attorney in The Division of Corporation Finance at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In 1993, Mr. Comizio led a U.S. Treasury Department task force related to Senate and House hearings on perceived abuses in the bank mutual to stock conversion i.p.o. market. This task force was widely acknowledged for drafting comprehensive regulatory reform of this area at the federal and state level.



Mr. Comizio has written numerous articles analyzing current issues in financial services regulation, and is an author or contributing author of four books on financial services matters. Mr. Comizio has been an adjunct professor of banking law since 1992 at the Washington College of Law, American University, teaching courses on banking law, international banking law and regulation of financial institutions.

