Growing the Crypto Investor
Monday, June 25, 2018 - 1pm EST
Whether institutional or retail, these are still early days for the crypto investor. We'll dive into what's needed for the space to grow, from improving the infrastructure and the ease-of-use (UX), to ensuring safe and reliable custody. This conversation will also dive into the "role of trust" and its impact on crypto investors in increasing their investment. Where does security tokenization fit, and what impact will this asset class have on exchanges in the coming year, when they begin to roll into the market?
Moderator
Tom Terrarosa
Senior Reporter
The Deal
Tom Terrarosa covers the energy and industrial sectors for TheStreet and its institutional arm The Deal, focusing on M&A and private equity, as well as large-cap stocks. Prior to joining The Deal, Tom was a regional digital producer with Gannett, where his primary responsibilities included editing and optimizing content for the company’s six New Jersey newspapers and five affiliated websites. He also has worked as a local news reporter with The Dominion Post in Morgantown, W.Va. Tom received a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from West Virginia University.
Expert Panel
Gene Grant
Chief Executive Officer
VRBex
Mr. Grant has a twenty-eight year career in financial services and a lifelong entrepreneurial edge. Most recently a Managing Director at the global bank BBVA, Gene has balanced a career that included senior roles at global banks, seven years as a senior member of a specialist derivatives consultancy, and a period as a floor trader on the New York Futures Exchange. As an entrepreneur, Gene started his first business at the age of 14, received a patent at 21, and at 29 he founded and listed an early stage company on the AIM division of the London Stock Exchange.
His private equity projects included a financial services consultancy and an award-winning luxury goods retail store. Within his professional career, Gene has lived in 3 continents, 6 cities, and has led globally dispersed teams. Gene has the Series 24, 4, 7, and 66, and was registered as a Commodity Pool Operator and Floor Broker. Gene worked permanent and consulting assignments at firms including Deutsche Bank, Barclays Capital, Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, UBS, Standard Chartered Bank, ANZ bank, PIMCO, and BBVA. Prior to starting in financial services he attended the doctorate program in Finance at New York University Stern School of Business and received the Bachelor of Science from the University of Manitoba.
David Powell
Chief Operating Officer
VRBex
Mr. Powell has over thirty years working in financial services and has participated in multiple company start-ups as well as the merger and integration of numerous acquired financial institutions during the span of his career. One of his most recent roles was as Executive Committee Member of BBVA Compass Bank ($86 billion in assets and 31st largest bank in the US) and Co-Head of the US Corporate & Investment Bank Division.
His responsibilities included managerial, legal and regulatory oversight for all corporate and investment banking operations of the BBVA Group in the US, including the BBVA New York Branch, BBVA Broker Dealer and BBVA Compass Bank. During his time at BBVA Compass, he was deeply involved in the review and implementation of multiple regulatory and operational risk remediation action plans. Prior to moving to BBVA Compass Bank, Mr. Powell was Executive Committee Member and Head of Global Client Coverage & Corporate Banking for BBVA Bancomer (the largest bank in Mexico). His background includes extensive experience building, managing and integrating client management and product platforms in the US and emerging markets. Prior to joining the BBVA Group, he also worked at UBS and the Irving Trust Company. Most recently, he co-founded and is an advisor of a leasing company based in Mexico City. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service at Georgetown University. He also was awarded a "Certificat d'Etudes Politiques" from Science Po Aix-en-Provence (France).
Jerry Comizio
Partner, Corporate Department & Chair of the Banking Practice
Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP
V. Gerard (Jerry) Comizio is a partner in the Corporate Department and chair of the Banking Practice, resident in Fried Frank's Washington, DC office. He joined the Firm in 2016.
Mr. Comizio is a leading authority on financial services matters. He has extensive experience in representing a wide range of financial services companies including domestic and foreign banking organizations, bank and financial holding companies, thrifts, mortgage companies, industrial loan banks, trust and fiduciary, consumer, specialty lenders and sponsors, investors, lenders and borrowers on covered fund, merchant banking and other private equity transactions. He regularly counsels his clients on a wide range of regulatory, merger and acquisition, structuring, powers and strategic planning, financing, enforcement proceedings, GSE and loan securitization issues, and regularly counsels clients on the provisions of the Dodd-Frank Act and its implementing regulations. Mr. Comizio also counsels financial services clients on stock offering matters, acting as both issuer and underwriter counsel in equity and debt offerings. He is the author of International Banking Law (West Academic 2016), one of the first major casebooks on international banking law and regulatory issues.
Mr. Comizio has been featured in the American Banker's annual “Washington Insider's Survey of the 25 Most Influential People Involved in Financial Services Regulatory Issues”, and recognized in Washingtonian magazine's “Top Lawyer” edition as one of the best banking lawyers in the United States. He also has regularly appeared on television, internet media and radio discussing current banking and regulatory issues, including The Wall Street Journal, NY Times, Financial Times, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV, Wall Street Journal Online, Dow Jones Online, C-SPAN, The Deal Online, The Street, Reuters Insider, Canada's BNN TV Squeezeplay program, CBS Radio and NPR Radio's Marketplace, and is a regular speaker at financial services industry conferences and seminars.
Prior to joining Fried Frank, Mr. Comizio was with a major international law firm. Before that, he was for many years the deputy general counsel and acting general counsel of the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Thrift Supervision (and its predecessor, the Federal Home Loan Bank Board), and director of its Corporate and Securities Division during the savings and loan crisis, and a former senior attorney in The Division of Corporation Finance at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In 1993, Mr. Comizio led a U.S. Treasury Department task force related to Senate and House hearings on perceived abuses in the bank mutual to stock conversion i.p.o. market. This task force was widely acknowledged for drafting comprehensive regulatory reform of this area at the federal and state level.
Mr. Comizio has written numerous articles analyzing current issues in financial services regulation, and is an author or contributing author of four books on financial services matters. Mr. Comizio has been an adjunct professor of banking law since 1992 at the Washington College of Law, American University, teaching courses on banking law, international banking law and regulation of financial institutions.