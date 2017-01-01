Healthcare companies are at a crossroads. While many of these companies, ranging from pharmacy benefit managers to life sciences IT providers, are helping to empower patients to take control of their health, which in turn helps to cut costs for insurers and hospitals, pressure to control costs creates problems for doctors, hospitals and other healthcare providers. In addition, the political backdrop will likely have an impact on the industry, as it likely will be impacted by regulatory changes to the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid. These, too, are likely to add to cost pressure on providers. How can a value-based payment system for care be made to work for the benefit of all industry participants?

This roundtable presented by The Deal & Donnelley Financial Solutions will address these issues and many more.