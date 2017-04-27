How Protectionist Attitudes Impact the M&A Market
Thursday, April 27, 2017 – 1:00 PM ET
There has been increasing protectionist sentiment both in the U.S. and Europe in the last year, a powerful trend that will affect dealmaking for years to come. On April 27th, The Deal and Intralinks will convene a panel of experts to discuss the current environment for cross-border dealmaking. Moderated by Matt Porzio, VP Strategy and Product Marketing at Intralinks, the expert panel will examine what we might see in the months ahead as President Trump, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, and potential new administrations in France and the Netherlands reshape their economic policies.
Our panelists will discuss how companies should approach these issues when planning a deal in order to minimize the possibility of an adverse response to a cross-border deal and review which strategies are most likely to work in calming protectionist opposition to a particular transaction. They’ll also consider how CFIUS, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., may consider cross-border deals differently than it has in the past and the distinctive challenges that buyers from various countries and industries as well as private equity firms may face when they try to acquire assets abroad. The panel will also examine how the desire of companies here and elsewhere to expand overseas may affect their governments’ response to popular protectionist sentiment.
Join us on April 27, 2017 where our distinguished panel will address these topics and more, providing an in-depth look at how protectionist attitudes could impact the M&A market in in 2017.
Moderator
Matthew Porzio
Vice President, Strategy & Product Marketing
Intralinks
Matthew Porzio is responsible for the global strategy of Intralinks Dealspace® including virtual data room and full deal lifecycle solutions for the M&A, private equity, advisory, corporate development, and restructuring communities.
Before joining Intralinks, he was a senior associate at Metzler, a German advisory firm, focused on cross-border M&A transactions. Prior to Metzler, Mr. Porzio served as an analyst and associate in the Equity Capital Markets and Business Services Investment Banking groups at First Union Securities (later Wachovia). Mr. Porzio holds a Bachelor's degree from Colgate University.
Mr. Porzio is widely recognized as a leading authority on M&A trends and technology. He has appeared on CNBC and Fox Business television broadcasts and been quoted in a variety of national and international print and online publications including: The Australian, Bloomberg News, The Boston Globe, The Financial Times, Forbes, Investor’s Business Daily, and The New York Times. Mr. Porzio has spoken at numerous industry conferences and events around the globe.
Expert Panel
Paul Downs
Partner
Hogan Lovells
Paul Downs focuses his practice on sovereign investors, including government employee pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and other government investors in their cross-border transactions.
Paul has structured and closed direct investments, co-investments, "club" deals involving multiple sovereigns in multiple jurisdictions, and in diverse asset classes, including infrastructure, energy, lotteries, technology, real estate, venture capital, and financial services, among others.
Paul's expansive experience with sovereign investors has attuned him to their unique needs and posture with regulators outside their home countries. His practice extends to counseling them in connection with establishing operations in major financial centers and diversifying across geographies and asset classes to achieve their desired returns. His long, practical experience in cross-border deals produces pragmatic answers to the complex problems that arise from transactions with pieces in jurisdictions whose laws were never designed to work well together.
Paul's practice also extends to players who collaborate with or provide financial advisory services in transactions involving sovereign investors, as placement agent or financial advisor.
In addition, Paul has served on the board of an NYSE-listed company and completed cross-border transactions in global industries including financial services; media; luxury goods; automotive; and clean, conventional, and unconventional energy. His practice has reached places throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.
Curt Moldenhauer
Partner and US Leader Acquisitions Practice
PwC Deals Practice
Curt is a Partner in PwC’s Deals practice and leader of PwC’s Acquisitions practice. Curt has over 25 years of experience related to M&A, including leading domestic and international due diligence investigations for buy-side clients, strategic investment alternative analyses, financial structuring consultations, market entry and dealing with other complex financial and operational issues for multinational clients. Curt has significant experience working on cross border projects, including working in China from 2008 to 2012 and he currently leads the PwC US team serving China inbound investment. He also spent three years in the PwC Milan, Italy office, where he was involved with several privatizations, debt offerings, and joint ventures for large Italian private companies and government agencies. Curt has also worked extensively in emerging markets with a particular focus on Southeast Asia.
Curt graduated from Tufts University in Boston Massachusetts with a Bachelors degree in Economics and he has his Masters in Business Administration from University of Manchester in the UK. He is a Certified Public Accountant in the United States.
Mark Brady
Managing Director, Global Head of M&A
William Blair
Mark G. Brady is global head of mergers and acquisitions at William Blair, where he has been an investment banker since 1991. He was named a partner of the firm in 1996. During his time at William Blair, Mark has successfully completed more than 150 acquisition and financing transactions with companies domiciled in 15 different countries. Mark’s recent transactions include the $3.0 billion spinoff of Collier’s from FirstService, the $975 million sale of Boulder Brands to Pinnacle Foods, and the $385 million sale of Woodstream to Vestar Capital Partners. He was named 2012 Dealmaker of the Year by Mergers and Acquisitions Magazine and 2008 Middle Market Investment Banker of the Year by Investment Dealer’s Digest (IDD). He is Chairman of William Blair’s Fairness Opinion Committee.
Mark graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Northwestern University and received his MBA in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.