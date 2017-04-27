How Protectionist Attitudes Impact the M&A Market

There has been increasing protectionist sentiment both in the U.S. and Europe in the last year, a powerful trend that will affect dealmaking for years to come. On April 27th, The Deal and Intralinks will convene a panel of experts to discuss the current environment for cross-border dealmaking. Moderated by Matt Porzio, VP Strategy and Product Marketing at Intralinks, the expert panel will examine what we might see in the months ahead as President Trump, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, and potential new administrations in France and the Netherlands reshape their economic policies.

Our panelists will discuss how companies should approach these issues when planning a deal in order to minimize the possibility of an adverse response to a cross-border deal and review which strategies are most likely to work in calming protectionist opposition to a particular transaction. They’ll also consider how CFIUS, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., may consider cross-border deals differently than it has in the past and the distinctive challenges that buyers from various countries and industries as well as private equity firms may face when they try to acquire assets abroad. The panel will also examine how the desire of companies here and elsewhere to expand overseas may affect their governments’ response to popular protectionist sentiment.

Join us on April 27, 2017 where our distinguished panel will address these topics and more, providing an in-depth look at how protectionist attitudes could impact the M&A market in in 2017.