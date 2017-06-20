How will the current global environment affect M&A?
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 – 1:00 PM ET
While the global economy continues on a steady path, policy changes in world capitals could alter the M&A landscape. Join the Deal and Intralinks as they identify the global events that can change the current M&A landscape. From the US tax and trade policies, North Korean instability in APAC and continuing uncertainties regarding Brexit and potential corporate movements out of London to other European capitals and the upcoming German elections, there’s plenty of changes ahead that dealmakers must forecast into their pipelines.
Join Intralinks and the The Deal as we navigate the complexities that lie ahead and learn what issues dealmakers must get ahead of in order to manage these changes.
EXPERT PANEL
Mark Vecchio
Partner
Venable
Mark Vecchio is a partner and the Co-Chair of Venable's New York Corporate Group. He specializes in corporate and commercial transactions, with a particular emphasis on cross-border mergers and acquisitions, domestic and international project finance, international joint ventures, public-private partnerships, infrastructure development projects (with a focus on transportation and energy, including renewable and alternative, in addition to fossil fuels), and private equity transactions.
Mr. Vecchio regularly serves a range of domestic and international clients, both public and private, including corporations, partnerships, limited liability companies, financial institutions and foreign governments. He has extensive experience in the negotiation and documentation of mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, capital markets transactions, privatizations, energy and natural resource development projects, intellectual property transactions, and in-bound and out-bound foreign direct investment and financing. He has significant personal international experience, having lived and worked for extended periods of time in France, Germany, Switzerland, Russia, and Canada. In addition to his native English, Mr. Vecchio speaks French, German, Swiss-German, Italian, Spanish, Russian, Polish and Portuguese.