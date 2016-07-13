Investment Opportunities to Watch in Biotech

Biotechnology companies have faced turmoil in the public markets in the first several months of the year amid concerns about pricing, growing global macroeconomic and political uncertainty, as well as public outrage around companies the likes of Valeant. Even so, large pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and AbbVie have continued to bet on smaller biotech companies. And while IPO activity hasn’t matched the robust level of public debuts seen in 2015, all 10 public offerings in the first quarter of the year were in the healthcare industry--four of which were in the biotech sector and the remaining six in the pharmaceutical sector. As the valuations of biotech companies continue to suffer, is now the time for large pharma players to snap up assets in the space?

While oncology undoubtedly remains a hot area amid the battle for cancer treatment company Medivation, what additional therapies are consolidators likely to go after? Does a slower pace of IPO activity mean more venture-backed and crossover-funded biotech companies will look to exit by means of a sale? How are valuations and M&A activity being impacted by uncertainty around an election year?