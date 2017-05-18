M&A at the Board Level: Driving Shareholder Value

More and more merger and acquisition activity is being driven by activists seeking strategic reviews of companies they target. But the activist road to M&A has various stations along the way. Among the first steps activists take is to campaign for the ability to replace directors they see as over-tenured--that is, tenured for more than the approximately 8-year average for an S&P 500 company--serving on too many boards, or otherwise considered too close to management.

Activists are also increasingly demanding strategic board panels, which critics say create a bias for action. The steps they seek range from a return of capital to shareholders via share repurchase programs and debt-financed asset monetization programs to changes in the executive suite in terms of pay or personnel, divestitures, spin-offs, and even an outright sale of the business.

This roundtable presented by The Deal & Donnelley Financial Solutions will address the questions that arise from the challenging circumstances in which these demands often place management and board.