Managing M&A: Cyber Risk

Senior Manager, Transaction Support – Cyber Due Diligence

EY

John is a Senior Manager in EY’s Transaction Advisory Services practice in the North East region specializing in cyber due diligence for both private equity and strategic clients. John has over 16 years working in both the public and private sector. While at EY, John has primarily focused on cyber due diligence of transactions in the private sector; helping clients assess and mitigate cyber security risks in transactions, including the retail, pharmaceutical, financial and manufacturing industries.

Prior to joining EY, John worked as a Special Agent with the FBI and as an Assistant United States Attorney. He has extensive experience investigating and prosecuting complex, high-profile cases, including international cyber crime rings, and nation-state hackers who stole trade secrets from US corporations. John represented the FBI at meetings of the National Security Council, which produced an Executive Order imposing economic sanctions against overseas cyber offenders which was signed by the President in April 2015.

John received his undergraduate from the University of Illinois, his J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School and has GISP, GIAC and CIPP cyber certifications.