Managing M&A: Cyber Risk
Thursday, May 4, 2017 – 1:00 PM ET
Several high-profile cyber security breaches have occurred of late, creating significant liabilities for would-be dealmakers. And they are unlikely to be the last instance in which cyber security complicates a major deal. In fact, CEOs of Fortune 500 companies identify the pace of technological change and rising threats to cyber security as their two top concerns, as risk from these twin challenges become an increasingly significant potential cost and drain on resources.
With cyber risk rightfully top of mind for CEOs—and if it’s not, it’s likely to be top of mind for stakeholders—this webcast produced by The Deal and sponsored by Ernst & Young will offer increasingly timely and critical insight into how dealmakers can limit the risk to transactions that cyber threats pose.
Moderator
Ronald Fink
Deputy Managing Editor
The Deal
Ronald Fink, deputy managing editor of The Deal, is an award-winning writer and editor with more than three decades of experience in financial journalism. He previously served as an editor on staff at Institutional Investor, The Wall Street Journal, Crain’s Financial Week and CFO Magazine and has contributed to such publications and news organizations as Thomson Reuters, Global Finance, and US Banker. Ron is also a published fiction writer and resides in Brooklyn, NY.
Expert Panel
John Hauser
Senior Manager, Transaction Support – Cyber Due Diligence
EY
John is a Senior Manager in EY’s Transaction Advisory Services practice in the North East region specializing in cyber due diligence for both private equity and strategic clients. John has over 16 years working in both the public and private sector. While at EY, John has primarily focused on cyber due diligence of transactions in the private sector; helping clients assess and mitigate cyber security risks in transactions, including the retail, pharmaceutical, financial and manufacturing industries.
Prior to joining EY, John worked as a Special Agent with the FBI and as an Assistant United States Attorney. He has extensive experience investigating and prosecuting complex, high-profile cases, including international cyber crime rings, and nation-state hackers who stole trade secrets from US corporations. John represented the FBI at meetings of the National Security Council, which produced an Executive Order imposing economic sanctions against overseas cyber offenders which was signed by the President in April 2015.
John received his undergraduate from the University of Illinois, his J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School and has GISP, GIAC and CIPP cyber certifications.
Heather Egan Sussman
Partner
Ropes & Gray
Heather Egan Sussman is the co-head of Ropes & Gray’s global privacy and data security practice. Her practice focuses on privacy, cybersecurity and information management, and she is ranked by Chambers USA and The Legal 500 United States as a leader in her field.
Heather routinely guides clients through the existing patchwork of U.S. federal and state laws, including FCRA, ECPA, TCPA, HIPAA, CAN-SPAM, GLBA and California’s Online Privacy Protection Act, state breach notification laws, state information security laws, as well as existing self-regulatory frameworks, including those covering online advertising and payment card processing. She manages teams of talented local counsel around the world to deliver seamless advice for clients that operate across many jurisdictional lines.
Scott Greiper
President & Founding Partner
Secure Strategy Group
Mr. Greiper is the President and Founding Partner of Secure Strategy Group. He has distinguished 15-year career in the security and defense technology sectors as both a research analyst and investment banker, and is known as a thought leader in the industry. Before forming Secure Strategy Group, he was a Managing Director at Legend Merchant Group and Head of the firm’s Convergent Security Group, which provided capital, strategic advisory and M&A services to growth companies in the security and defense technology markets. Previously, Mr. Greiper was Principal and Senior Analyst at C.E. Unterberg, Towbin, where he covered public companies in the Global Security industry and was consistently ranked as one of the top analysts in the sector. He has worked with a range of industry leaders and is a frequent guest speaker and moderator at conferences and seminars across the country. Mr. Greiper attended the Executive MBA program at Columbia University and holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago. He is a member of the FBI InfraGard program, BENS (Business Executives for National Security), ASIS (American Society for Industrial Security and NYSSA (New York Society for Security Analysts.)