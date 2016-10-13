Middle Market Global Dealmaking Review & Outlook
Thursday, October 13, 2016 – 1:00 PM ET
Despite $134-billion in deal value, middle market dealmaking has slowed this year. The number of deals declined 30% compared to last year. But even in that slowing environment, two sectors - finance and technology services- stand out in both deal transactions and value. North America and Asia Pacific dominate middle market M&A so far this year.
Private equity buyers continue to remain a driving force for technology purchases, and we’ll look at whether they will continue to be active in the months ahead. We’ll also examine what’s ahead for valuation, now that deal values have dropped over last year. Additionally, external factors such as the effects of low oil prices and a strong dollar, as well as concerns about growth in China all weigh on the markets. While there are fewer worries about slowing growth in the U.S., the election looms large.
Join our panel of experts on October 13th for a detailed look back at the M&A market in the first half of 2016. Gain insight from the recent past to help guide your company in the weeks and months ahead – and into 2017.
Moderator
Rhonda Schaffler
Anchor
The Deal
Rhonda Schaffler is Anchor at The Deal, Editor-At-Large at TheStreet and Anchor of TheStreet TV. Schaffler has worked for over two decades as a broadcast financial journalist for global organizations including Reuters, CNN, Dow Jones and Bloomberg. She was a winner of the 2011 Society of American Business Editors and Writers Award for Excellence in Financial Journalism, Multimedia. Rhonda graduated with honors from Penn State University with a B.A. in Journalism and Political Science.
Expert Panel
Sal Fira
Partner, National Private Equity Industry Leader
Grant Thornton
Sal is a Partner in Grant Thornton's Transaction Services practice and is also Grant Thornton's National Private Equity Industry Leader. Sal is a certified public accountant with more than 25 years of experience in accounting/finance, transaction due diligence, and merger integration.
Before coming to Grant Thornton, Sal was the managing director and practice leader of the Transaction Advisory Practice for Sirius Solutions, a 300+ employee firm whose consultants provide broad range of non-CPA management consulting services. Prior to that, he was a partner in Ernst & Young’s Transaction Advisory Services Practice in Dallas where he led transaction advisory assignments for leading strategic and private equity buyers and sellers in a variety of industries including energy, chemicals, technology, airlines, manufacturing, print media, broadcasting, hospitality and retail sectors. Sal started his career in Ernst & Young’s audit practice where he served on the audits of a number of large public and private companies in a variety of industries. Since then he has been advising on transactions for over eight years for some of the largest strategic and financial buyers. He spent two years in London gaining valuable experience on cross-border transactions and three years in New York serving the transaction needs of some of the largest private equity clients.
Kenneth R. Meyers
Vice President & Group Head, M&A Americas
Siemens Corporation
Kenneth R. Meyers has responsibility for coordinating and executing mergers, acquisitions and other strategic transactions for Siemens’ operating companies in the Americas. Prior to becoming Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions in 2006, Ken was Associate General Counsel, Mergers & Acquisitions for Siemens Corporation. During Ken's 23 years at Siemens, he has worked on several major transactions such as the acquisitions of UGS Corp., Diagnostic Products Corporation, CTI Molecular Imaging, Inc., USFilter Corporation and Dade-Behring Holdings, Inc. and the divestiture of Unisphere Networks, Inc., as well as numerous other acquisitions and divestitures. Before joining Siemens, Ken practiced corporate and securities law in New York City. Ken has an MBA and a JD from Vanderbilt University, and has undergraduate degrees in history and economics from the University of Pennsylvania.
A. J. Rohde
Partner
Thoma Bravo
A.J. joined Thoma Bravo as a vice president with previous experience as a private equity associate with Saban Capital Group, Inc. in Los Angeles, an investor in media, telecom and technology businesses. He previously was an investment banking associate with Jefferies & Company in Los Angeles, where he participated in a variety of sell‐side, buy‐side and capital markets transactions, and a manager with Ford Motor Company. He was promoted to principal at Thoma Bravo in 2014 and to partner at Thoma Bravo in 2016. A.J. has a BA degree from Villanova University and an MBA degree from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.