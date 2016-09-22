Navigating the Path to Success: Post Merger Integration

Integration issues can derail almost any deal – from a complex mega-merger to a seemingly straightforward bolt-on acquisition. The modern history of M&A is replete with transactions that looked good in due diligence but foundered when the partners attempted to mesh their sales forces, technology or executive cultures.

On September 22nd, The Deal and Intralinks will convene a panel of merger integration experts to map out some of the most dangerous potential pitfalls and offer guidance on how to avoid deal-killing missteps. The discussion will cover a series of difficult integration scenarios, drawn from the panel’s experiences in the field, positing effective solutions to the problems those situations pose. After 60 minutes, you'll have some actionable insights that you can apply to your PMI strategy.