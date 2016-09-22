Navigating the Path to Success: Post Merger Integration
Thursday, September 22, 2016 – 1:00 PM ET
Integration issues can derail almost any deal – from a complex mega-merger to a seemingly straightforward bolt-on acquisition. The modern history of M&A is replete with transactions that looked good in due diligence but foundered when the partners attempted to mesh their sales forces, technology or executive cultures.
On September 22nd, The Deal and Intralinks will convene a panel of merger integration experts to map out some of the most dangerous potential pitfalls and offer guidance on how to avoid deal-killing missteps. The discussion will cover a series of difficult integration scenarios, drawn from the panel’s experiences in the field, positing effective solutions to the problems those situations pose. After 60 minutes, you'll have some actionable insights that you can apply to your PMI strategy.
Moderator
Ben Collins
VP of Product Marketing, Corporate Development
Intralinks
As VP of Product Marketing, Corporate Development, Mr. Collins is responsible for driving the growth of Intralinks' Corporate Development platform, including the company's offerings for facilitating both buyside and sellside transactions.
Prior to joining Intralinks, Mr. Collins served as Director of Corporate Development for Cognizant Technology Solutions, a leading global provider of IT services solutions. While at Cognizant he was responsible for evaluating and executing a variety of strategic initiatives, but was primarily focused on driving growth through acquisitions.
Before Cognizant, Mr. Collins was a Vice President with Innovation Advisors, a boutique investment bank focused on providing advisory services for mergers and acquisitions in the technology industry. He also worked at SG Cowen Securities in both their Corporate Finance and Mergers & Acquisitions practices.
Mr. Collins graduated with honors from Harvard University with a B.A. in Government.
Expert Panel
Steven W. Ross
Director, Integration Services
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Steve is Integration Services leader in Corporate Development for Lockheed Martin. His position provides integration initiatives and best practices across the enterprise for transactions executed by the corporation. Most recently, he played a key role as a leader in the Separation Management Office (SMO) of the $5B IS&GS transaction with Leidos. He also led the initial stand-up of the Integration Management Office (IMO) of $9B Sikorsky acquisition.
Steve has worked in a variety of operational and leadership capacities for the corporation during his 30 + years of service, including leadership in deploying $1B in invested capital for the acquisition of QTC, Industrial Defender, and Systems Made Simple.He also serves in leadership role on the Board of Directors of the St James School in the East Falls neighborhood of Philadelphia.
A graduate of Assabet Valley Regional Vocational High School with a major in Culinary Arts, he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Plymouth State College and his MBA from Rollins College. Steve is originally from Hudson, Massachusetts. He has lived in Orlando, Florida; Damascus, Maryland and currently resides in Paoli, Pennsylvania with his wife Allyson. They have 2 adult children, Aliina and Roberto living in Pennsylvania.
Todd Henrich
Senior Vice President, Corporate Development
The Priceline Group
Todd Henrich is Senior Vice President, Corporate Development for the The Priceline Group. He has a BA in Economics from Yale University where he graduated cum laude and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management. Prior to joining the Group in 2012, Todd spent the majority of his 20 year career as an investment banker executing M&A, restructurings and capital raising for companies in the technology, telecom and media sectors.
Todd worked at Lehman Brothers, Bear Stearns and Portico Capital before joining Glenn Fogel in Corporate Development at the Group in July 2012 and is responsible for identifying, analyzing and executing M&A and investment opportunities for the Group. Since Todd joined the Group, Priceline has acquired KAYAK ($1.8 billion) and OpenTable ($2.6 billion) as well as a number of smaller acquisitions. In addition to his work at the Group, Todd enjoys trail running, rowing and skiing and spends the majority of his free time shuttling his four children between various athletic and school related activities.
Hyman Buchwald
Vice President, Corporate Development
Xylem Inc.
Hyman Buchwald is Vice President, Corporate Development of Xylem Inc. (ITT Corporation’s Water Business Spin-off). He has responsibility for identifying, evaluating and executing all acquisitions and divestitures and collaborating with the business units in developing growth strategies, global expansion plans, pipeline development and diversification priorities. Mr. Buchwald was previously Director, Corporate Development of ITT Corporation where he led numerous acquisitions and divestitures including the $1.7B acquisition of EDO Corporation, the $585M acquisition of Godwin Pumps and the $235M divestiture of CAS, Inc. Prior to joining ITT, Mr. Buchwald worked for 9 years at IBM as Corporate Development Executive and at its largest business unit, IBM Global Services, as a Business Development Executive. Prior to joining IBM, Mr. Buchwald practiced corporate and securities law for Kronish, Lieb, Weiner & Hellman, LLP., a mid-size New York City law firm. Mr. Buchwald received his MBA from NYU’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business in 1998 and his law degree from the Fordham University School of Law in 1991.