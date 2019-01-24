Through 2018, the middle market continued to be one of the most active segments for mergers and acquisitions. But as fears of a more subdued stock market in 2019 begin to multiply and private equity dry powder continues to grow, how can middle-market dealmaking expect to transform? Will the middle market still be a robust space for dealmakers in 2019? If so, what sectors will see the greatest level of deals, and where in the world will dealmakers gravitate toward next? The Deal has partnered with Grant Thornton to help dealmakers identify the latest trends in this space as we begin the new year. Join us January 24, 2019, as our panel of experts takes a deep dive into the middle market of tomorrow.