Pharma Outlook for 2017

Pharma companies in the months ahead are poised to continue see many opportunities as they navigate through wildcard issues including the concern around drug pricing as well as regulatory scrutiny on compliance and reimbursement challenges. At the same time, many drugmakers will likely remain under pressure to refill their portfolios as patents for blockbuster drugs approach the end of their lifespan, thus facing competition from new entrants.

In matters of regulation, the potential for tax reform and the increasing odds that drugmakers are permitted to repatriate huge sums of trapped cash overseas could prove to be a major capital driver for the industry. In other words, Big Pharma may have even more fuel to go after smaller players, unless they simply opt to reward shareholders with higher dividends and stock buybacks. One way or another, demand for healthcare and new, innovative therapies isn’t going anywhere.

