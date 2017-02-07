Pharma Outlook for 2017
Tuesday, February 7, 2017 – 1:00 PM ET
Pharma companies in the months ahead are poised to continue see many opportunities as they navigate through wildcard issues including the concern around drug pricing as well as regulatory scrutiny on compliance and reimbursement challenges. At the same time, many drugmakers will likely remain under pressure to refill their portfolios as patents for blockbuster drugs approach the end of their lifespan, thus facing competition from new entrants.
In matters of regulation, the potential for tax reform and the increasing odds that drugmakers are permitted to repatriate huge sums of trapped cash overseas could prove to be a major capital driver for the industry. In other words, Big Pharma may have even more fuel to go after smaller players, unless they simply opt to reward shareholders with higher dividends and stock buybacks. One way or another, demand for healthcare and new, innovative therapies isn’t going anywhere.
With a panel of experts, The Deal’s video roundtable on February 7th will help you narrow down where to look for opportunities in pharma and the hot button issues investors ought to keep tabs on in 2017.
Moderator
Daniel Perez
Director of Business Strategy, Venue Virtual Data Room
Donnelley Financial Solutions
Daniel Perez is Director of Business Strategy for Donnelley Financial Solutions' Venue virtual data room platform, with responsibility for the strategic marketing and branding direction for Venue globally. Daniel has been with Donnelley Financial Solutions 4 years, and prior to joining DFS, he worked at both NBC Universal and BBC America in the digital media and marketing divisions in New York. Prior to moving to New York, Daniel worked both as in-house and agency marketing roles in Las Vegas, as well as executive producing a television series for the City of Las Vegas. Mr. Perez holds a Bachelors Degree in Business and Psychology from Pepperdine University and a MBA from the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University.
Expert Panel
Christopher Missling, Ph.D.
President and CEO
Anavex Life Sciences Corp.
Christopher Missling, Ph.D., President and CEO of Anavex™, has over 20 years of healthcare industry experience within large pharmaceutical companies, the biotech industry and investment banking. Prior to joining Anavex, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of Curis and ImmunoGen. In addition, at Aventis (now Sanofi), Dr. Missling worked as head of financial planning on all aspects of financial strategy and M&A.
Dr. Missling's career experience also includes working as an investment banker in the healthcare practice at Deutsche Bank, serving pharmaceutical, biotech, and diagnostic companies, as well as serving as the head of healthcare investment banking at Brimberg & Co. in New York.
Dr. Missling has an MS and PhD from the University of Munich in Chemistry and an MBA from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.
Kara Murphy
Partner
Bain & Company
Kara Murphy is a partner in Bain & Company's Boston office. She has worked at Bain since 2000. She is a member of Bain's Private Equity and Healthcare practices and co-leads the firm's healthcare private equity team.
Kara has led more than 175 healthcare private equity diligences and has worked extensively with private-equity backed portfolio companies. Her private equity work spans the healthcare value chain of med tech, pharma, providers, payers, services and IT.
Kara also has worked with corporate clients across the healthcare value chain on issues ranging from M&A to growth strategy to performance improvement.
Kara earned her MBA from Harvard Business School. She is also a graduate of Tufts University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Quantitative Economics.
James Sapirstein, R.Ph.
Chief Executive Officer
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals
James Sapirstein brings over thirty years of pharmaceutical industry experience to Contravir. He began his career in 1984 with Eli Lilly, later accepting a position at Hoffmann-LaRoche in 1987, where he served for almost a decade as part of its commercial teams in the US and abroad. He moved to BMS in 1996 the Director of International Marketing in the Infectious Disease group.
James joined Gilead Sciences in order to lead the Global Marketing team in its launch of Viread. In 2002, he accepted the position of EVP for Serono Laboratories before becoming the founding CEO of Tobira Therapeutics in 2006. In 2012, after several years in the infectious diseases space, Mr. Sapirstein became the CEO of Alliqua Therapeutics at Alliqua, Inc., where he helped lead the transformation of transdermal wound care and drug delivery technology into a premier wound care organization.
Mr. Sapirstein holds board positions on RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (RSPI). He is also the Chairman of BioNJ and a Board director for BIO, where he sits on both the Health Section Governing and Emerging Companies Section Governing Boards.