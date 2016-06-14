Regulatory risk management in today’s environment is vital, especially in an ever-changing landscape. Banking and financial services companies in particular are faced with increased scrutiny. Additionally, cross-border collaboration with international regulators adds another level of complication. Risk and compliance officers face increased burdens.

Recent incidents like the Panama Papers has refocused attention on financial regulation. The U.S. Treasury department recently launched a new crackdown on money laundering and corporation, requiring more due diligence on the parts of financial institutions. What do firms need to do to comply with new regulation? What tools are needed to accomplish this, and where are the potential pitfalls?

On Tuesday June 14th, The Deal and Intralinks will host a webcast to examine these issues with the help of industry experts.