Regulatory Risk Management
Tuesday, June 14, 2016 – 1:00 PM ET
Regulatory risk management in today’s environment is vital, especially in an ever-changing landscape. Banking and financial services companies in particular are faced with increased scrutiny. Additionally, cross-border collaboration with international regulators adds another level of complication. Risk and compliance officers face increased burdens.
Recent incidents like the Panama Papers has refocused attention on financial regulation. The U.S. Treasury department recently launched a new crackdown on money laundering and corporation, requiring more due diligence on the parts of financial institutions. What do firms need to do to comply with new regulation? What tools are needed to accomplish this, and where are the potential pitfalls?
On Tuesday June 14th, The Deal and Intralinks will host a webcast to examine these issues with the help of industry experts.
Moderator
Rhonda Schaffler
Anchor
The Deal
Rhonda Schaffler is Anchor at The Deal, Editor-At-Large at TheStreet and Anchor of TheStreet TV. Schaffler has worked for over two decades as a broadcast financial journalist for global organizations including Reuters, CNN, Dow Jones and Bloomberg. She was a winner of the 2011 Society of American Business Editors and Writers Award for Excellence in Financial Journalism, Multimedia. Rhonda graduated with honors from Penn State University with a B.A. in Journalism and Political Science.
Expert Panel
Barbara G. Novick
Vice Chairman
BlackRock, Inc.
Barbara G. Novick, Vice Chairman, is a member of BlackRock's Global Executive Committee and the Enterprise Risk Management Committee and chairs the firm’s Public Policy Steering Committee.
From the inception of the firm in 1988 to 2008, Ms. Novick headed the Global Client Group and oversaw global business development, marketing and client service across equity, fixed income, liquidity, alternative investment and real estate products for institutional and individual investors and their intermediaries. In her current role, Ms. Novick heads the firm's efforts globally on Government Relations and Public Policy. In addition, she serves as a board member to the BlackRock Equity-Liquidity and BlackRock Closed End fund families, and is a member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Governors of the Investment Company Institute.
Prior to founding BlackRock in 1988, Ms. Novick was a Vice President in the Mortgage Products Group at The First Boston Corporation where she headed the Portfolio Products Team. Before joining First Boston in 1985, Ms. Novick was with Morgan Stanley.
Ms. Novick has authored numerous articles on asset management and public policy issues. Ms. Novick is a member of CFA Institute's Future of Finance Advisory Council. She currently serves as a Trustee of Cornell University and the HCM Foundation. Ms. Novick previously served on the boards of Robert Toigo Foundation (2007-2010), UJA-Federation (2009-2015) and Westchester Day School (2000-2005), served as both Treasurer and Trustee of Westchester Jewish Center (1994-2012) and coached in the Westchester Youth Soccer League (1999-2015). Ms. Novick earned a BA degree, cum laude, in economics from Cornell University in 1981.
Satish M. Kini
Partner
Debevoise & Plimpton LLP
Satish Kini is Chair of Debevoise & Plimpton’s Banking Group and a member of its Financial Institutions Group. Mr. Kini regularly counsels banks, insurers, asset managers and securities firms in a broad range of transactional, regulatory and compliance issues, ranging from the Volcker Rule to affiliate transactions, anti-money laundering, economic sanctions and data privacy/security.
Earlier in his career, Mr. Kini served in the Legal Division of the Federal Reserve Board, rising to the level of counsel and working on a broad range of regulatory matters before the agency. From 1992 to 1993, he clerked for Judge Richard J. Cardamone of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.
Mr. Kini received his B.A. magna cum laude from Colgate University in 1985. He received his J.D. from Columbia University School of Law in 1992, where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, a John M. Olin Fellow in Law and Economics and the Managing Editor of the Columbia Law Review. He is a member of the District of Columbia and the New York Bars.
Douglas Gordon
Senior Vice President, Strategy and Product Marketing
Intralinks
Doug Gordon is Senior Vice President of Strategy and Product Marketing for Intralinks, a global content collaboration company for high value content and processes. He is responsible for driving the strategic direction for Intralinks. Prior to Intralinks, Mr. Gordon was a principal in Bain & Company’s tech/telecom and information technology practices, focused on strategy, business transformation and M&A. He was also a product manager for Internap Network Services, a Seattle-based network service provider. Mr. Gordon earned an MBA from MIT’s Sloan School and an AB in Economics from Harvard.