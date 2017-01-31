Sector M&A Outlook for 2017

In the current slow growth environment, companies have been looking to help create opportunities to transform their businesses through dealmaking, joint ventures and alliances. 2017 will likely bring more transformational deals, as 75% of U.S. executives plan to complete a deal in the next 12 months, according to EY’s US Capital Confidence Barometer survey.

Companies are likely to explore inorganic opportunities for growth drivers in 2017, but not through a proliferation of megadeals. Most of the deals in 2017 will be under $1 billion dollars, according to EY’s survey. Meantime, executives project the valuation gap will widen in the new year.

How can companies use deals and alliance to stay relevant in today’s economy? What do dealmakers and executives need to support successful execution and transformative impact? How will dealmakers see these transactions through with increasing valuation gaps? What role will joint ventures and partnerships play?

Join our panel of experts on January 31, 2017 for a look at how drafting the precision deal can drive transformation in a low growth environment ripe with challenges and potential.