Sector M&A Outlook for 2017
Tuesday, January 31, 2017 – 1:00 PM ET
In the current slow growth environment, companies have been looking to help create opportunities to transform their businesses through dealmaking, joint ventures and alliances. 2017 will likely bring more transformational deals, as 75% of U.S. executives plan to complete a deal in the next 12 months, according to EY’s US Capital Confidence Barometer survey.
Companies are likely to explore inorganic opportunities for growth drivers in 2017, but not through a proliferation of megadeals. Most of the deals in 2017 will be under $1 billion dollars, according to EY’s survey. Meantime, executives project the valuation gap will widen in the new year.
How can companies use deals and alliance to stay relevant in today’s economy? What do dealmakers and executives need to support successful execution and transformative impact? How will dealmakers see these transactions through with increasing valuation gaps? What role will joint ventures and partnerships play?
Join our panel of experts on January 31, 2017 for a look at how drafting the precision deal can drive transformation in a low growth environment ripe with challenges and potential.
Moderator
Rhonda Schaffler
Anchor
The Deal
Rhonda Schaffler is Anchor at The Deal, Editor-At-Large at TheStreet and Anchor of TheStreet TV. Schaffler has worked for over two decades as a broadcast financial journalist for global organizations including Reuters, CNN, Dow Jones and Bloomberg. She was a winner of the 2011 Society of American Business Editors and Writers Award for Excellence in Financial Journalism, Multimedia. Rhonda graduated with honors from Penn State University with a B.A. in Journalism and Political Science.
Expert Panel
Benjamin B. Edmands
Managing Partner & Co-Founder
Consonance Capital
Benjamin Edmands is a Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Consonance Capital Partners. Prior to founding CCP, he was a Managing Director at JPMP, where he co-led the Healthcare Group. Benjamin joined JPMP in 1993 and served on numerous boards, including Big Rock, CareMore, DJO, LHP Hospital Group, MedQuest, National Surgical Care, and Warner Chilcott, Inc. He also serves on the board of Enclara Pharmacia, Bako Integrated Physician Solutions, Mount Sinai’s Children’s Environmental Health Center and is on the Executive Council of the Harvard School of Public Health. Benjamin holds a BA from Colgate University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.
David Gale
Partner, Transaction Advisory Services
EY
David leads the Diversified Industrial Products Sector for EY’s Transaction Advisory Services practice in the Americas. He provides buy-side and sell-side M&A consulting advice to strategic and financial organizations, and has assisted his clients through the early identification of transaction issues, evaluating post-acquisition opportunities, assessing the sustainability of a target’s earnings, and advising on the preparation of closing documents and price negotiations.
David has worked on more than 300 transactions globally, ranging in size from $5 million to $12 billion. His experience involves stock and asset deals, joint ventures, industry consolidations/roll-ups and carve-out transactions. His broad industry experience includes a strong emphasis on manufacturing, distribution and other industrial companies.
David graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and statistics. He earned his Master’s of Business Administration with an accounting concentration from the University of New Mexico’s Anderson School of Management. David is a Certified Public Accountant and member of the AICPA.
Aileen P. Stockburger
Worldwide Vice President, Business Development
Johnson & Johnson
Aileen Stockburger is currently the Worldwide Vice President of Business Development for the DePuy Synthes Group of Johnson & Johnson. In this position, she oversees the group’s merger and acquisition activities, including deal structuring, negotiations, contract design and review, and deal terms. Most recently she led Johnson & Johnson’s efforts to acquire Synthes for approximately $21BN, Johnson & Johnson’s largest acquisition. She also leads the Group’s strategic planning efforts. Additionally, she led the efforts to divest the DePuy Trauma business and acquire Micrus Endovascular.
Aileen has been with Johnson & Johnson for over 25 years with roles in Consumer, Medical Devices and Corporate. She has completed numerous M&A transactions across the corporation, including BD leadership roles in Synthes ($21BN), Pfizer Consumer HealthCare ($16.5BN), Aveeno, BabyCenter, OraPharma, DePuy, DePuy Mitek, Kodak Clinical Diagnostics and Neutrogena.
Before joining Johnson & Johnson, Aileen spent three years at Coopers and Lybrand, where she earned her CPA certification. She received her BS and MBA from the Wharton School.