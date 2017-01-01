Telecom and media companies could face the perfect storm of M&A, as a new regulatory regime and broad shifts in technology could lead to major transactions that cross industries in the coming year. A Trump administration would presumably be more permissive to major deals than the Obama regime. AT&T’s $85 billion purchase of Time Warner will be a key test case for Trump’s regulators and will send signals to other potential buyers and sellers. Wireless is at the epicenter, as the Internet moves to mobile networks. T-Mobile CEO John Leger has said that beyond the four national carriers, there is “a whole new group leaning against the window trying to get in” to the wireless business. Comcast and Charter are launching mobile service through pacts with Verizon and Sprint, and the longer-term question is whether the two largest cable providers will seek a larger position in the wireless industry.

For all of the anticipation, however, a massive telecom, media and technology mashup is yet to occur. In today’s round table we’ll discuss the forces that could drive the next round of TMT deals—or hold them in check.