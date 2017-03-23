The State of Private Equity: Current Trends and Outlook
Thursday, March 23, 2017 – 1:00 PM ET
Last year, the number of private equity-backed buyout deals globally rose to 3,985 from 3,955 transactions in 2015, though deal value declined to $319 billion, according to Preqin. In 2017, private equity firms continue to face high multiples amid tough competition from strategic buyers. At the same time, firms are navigating a period of uncertainty stemming from the new administration in Washington, Brexit and other factors.
Will multiples stay at lofty levels? In which sectors are PE firms finding attractive opportunities to put dry powder to work? Which exit strategies are PE firms pursuing for their portfolio companies? Coming off a year in which fundraising activity continued to be strong — 807 PE funds globally wrapped up fundraising in 2016 with total capital of $345 billion, according to Preqin — what will the fundraising environment look like in 2017?
Moderator
Daniel Perez
Director of Business Strategy, Venue Virtual Data Room
Donnelley Financial Solutions
Daniel Perez is Director of Business Strategy for Donnelley Financial Solutions' Venue virtual data room platform, with responsibility for the strategic marketing and branding direction for Venue globally. Daniel has been with Donnelley Financial Solutions 4 years, and prior to joining DFS, he worked at both NBC Universal and BBC America in the digital media and marketing divisions in New York. Prior to moving to New York, Daniel worked both as in-house and agency marketing roles in Las Vegas, as well as executive producing a television series for the City of Las Vegas. Mr. Perez holds a Bachelors Degree in Business and Psychology from Pepperdine University and a MBA from the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University.
Expert Panel
Andres Saenz
Managing Director, Co-head of Private Equity
Parthenon-EY practice, Ernst & Young LLP
Andres is a managing director of Parthenon-EY based in the Boston office and is co-head of its Private Equity practice. Andres was with Parthenon for nearly two decades before its combination with EY in August 2014. He assists firms with investment strategy, due diligence and portfolio company projects. Andres has worked in a wide variety of industries, including consumer products and services, health care, retail and restaurants, and business, financial and industrial services. His work has addressed a number of strategic issues, including growth strategy, sales and marketing optimization, and operational improvement. Andres also leads Parthenon-EY’s recruiting efforts. Andres received his undergraduate degree from Harvard University and his MBA from Harvard Business School.
Richard P. Prestegaard
Partner, Business Development
High Road Capital Partners
Richard P. Prestegaard joined High Road in 2007 and is Partner of Business Development. Rich is responsible for leading the Firm's dedicated deal sourcing effort by establishing relationships with business intermediaries across the U.S. and Canada. Prior to joining High Road, Rich was an investment banker in the consumer products and retail industry group at Barclays Capital. Prior to joining Barclays Capital, Rich worked as an investment banker in the consumer/retail groups at Citigroup and Advest, and was a valuation consultant at Price Waterhouse. Rich is an experienced corporate finance and business development professional who has succeeded in establishing and building client relationships through a combination of creativity and responsiveness, and is an active board member of the ACG New York chapter (Association for Corporate Growth). Rich received a B.A. in Sociology from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts in 1991 and an M.B.A degree in Finance and Accounting from the Stern School of Business at New York University in 1996.
Shamit Grover
Managing Director, Private Capital Group
MSD Partners
Mr. Grover joined MSD in 2009. Mr. Grover currently serves on the Board of Directors of Waypoint Leasing Holdings and WIRB-Copernicus Group. Mr. Grover is also involved in MSD's investments in Kobalt Music Group, The Brickman Group and Transaction Network Services, and was previously involved in MSD's investment in OneWest Bank. Prior to joining MSD, Mr. Grover was at Merrill Lynch where he worked in the Global Private Equity and Mergers & Acquisitions groups. Mr. Grover graduated from Harvey Mudd College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and double majored in Economics at Claremont McKenna College.