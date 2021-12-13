Back to News
Mergers & Acquisitions

The Deal Honors Top Women in Dealmaking 2022

Published: December 13th, 2021
The Deal is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Top Women in Dealmaking honorees.

Submit your nominations here.

This is your opportunity to identify exemplary women in the legal profession with a focus on M&A, private equity, restructuring and activist investing! The list features influential women who have displayed excellence in their professional work over the last 12 months and over the course of their career.

The deal encourages peers to nominate the top women who have displayed excellence in their respective legal fields including mergers and acquisitions, private equity, restructuring and activist investing.

Through its unique transactional perspective, The Deal looks to identify the women doing great things in the world of dealmaking but also in mentorship, advancing gender diversity and thought leadership.

To be eligible for the Top Women in Dealmaking list, lawyers must be partners based in the U.S. and have shown the ability to navigate complex transactions, maintain strong client relationships and/or lead in and out of the boardroom.

Submissions close January 15 – Nominate here.

For more information about nominations and methodology please contact Prin Shasiharan or Michael Brown.

For sponsorship inquiries please get in touch with Chris Edouard

The Deal is an award-winning financial news organization founded in 1999. Since its founding The Deal has been providing up-to-the-minute news, analysis and perspective to dealmakers across the globe through its network of events, subscription products and power rankings.

View the honorees of  The Deal’s 2020 Top Women in Dealmaking here.

