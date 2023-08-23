Back to News
Activism

Exclusive: Yelp Hires Evercore, JPM Amid Semler M&A Push

By Ronald Orol
|
Published: August 24th, 2023
The restaurant review site has retained the two banks after TCS Capital's chief launched a campaign seeking M&A, sources said.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) has retained JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Evercore Inc. as it faces an M&A-focused campaign launched by Eric Semler’s TCS Capital Management LLC, sources told The Deal.

In May, Semler and TCS, which owns about 4%, argued in a letter that CEO and co-founder Jeremy Stoppelman is the main obstacle to an improvement in the company’s share price. The fund suggested that Yelp could be sold for at least $70 a share, significantly greater than its $42.81 trading price on Wednesday afternoon, or it could explore a tax-free merger with Angi Inc. (ANGI), which owns Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor.

It is unclear whether Evercore and JPMorgan are advising Yelp in response to the activist, or in response to any unsolicited bids. Companies routinely hire banks when faced with an activist.

In a statement, Yelp said it doesn’t comment on rumors or speculation.

Shares of Yelp popped almost 5% higher on The Deal’s report, which appeared on our premium platform.

Editor’s note: The original version of this article was published earlier on The Deal’s premium subscription website. For access, log in to TheDeal.com or use the form below to request a free trial.

This Content is Only for The Deal Subscribers

The Deal provides actionable, intraday coverage of mergers, acquisitions and all other changes in corporate control to institutional investors, private equity, hedge funds and the firms that serve them.

If you’re already a subscriber, log in to view this article here.

More From Activism

Activism

Elliott Picks Apart SEC Case on Disclosures

By Ronald Orol
|
Published: July 24th, 2023
Draft regulations requiring faster activist disclosures are supported by corporate lobbyists and retailer investors, though the measure faces at least one big detractor: Paul Singer.
Activism

Activists Seek REIT Renovations

By Ronald Orol
|
Published: July 21st, 2023
Investor attempts to block mergers, launch hostile bids and remove convoluted board and management structures are on the rise as the real estate industry remains volatile and old habits die hard.
View All From Activism
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
customerservice@thedeal.com
© 2023 The Deal.

Part of the Delinian Group. Terms of UseCommercial Terms & Conditions, Privacy PolicyAccessibilityModern Slavery Act