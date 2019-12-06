Back to News
Activism

Inside Hudson Executive’s USA Tech Battle

By Ronald Orol
|
Published: December 6th, 2019
The activist fund’s mission statement says it won't launch public proxy fights, but Hudson Executive nevertheless is set for one at the digital payments technology company.

In January, Hudson Executive Capital LP co-founder Doug Braunstein quietly approached USA Technologies Inc. with a proposal to make an investment, with a goal of collaborating and providing resources to help improve the controls and governance at the digital payments technology company.

Some nine months later, however, the firm surprised the activist community by launching its first-ever director fight — raising the question of whether more proxy contests lie ahead.

Led by Braunstein, a former JPMorgan, Chase & Co. CFO, Hudson Executive has run a sort of activist-with-a-lighter-touch investment business since 2015. It has acquired large minority stakes in companies and has worked with them behind the scenes to provide strategic and operational advice. The New York-based fund, which has a roster of current and former high-profile CEOs as partners, has posted a return of about 60% for 2019 so far, according to sources.

A source familiar with the situation said Braunstein made an initial investment in USA Technologies on the expectation that its executives and board would be generally supportive of Hudson Executive’s input on governance and direction. Shares shot up about 40% on the initial disclosure of the stake in May and the expectation that Hudson Executive would help improve the situation. (Hudson now owns 16.2% of equity.)

According to another source, USA Technologies at first was open to listening to Hudson Executive’s ideas, as it is with other prospective investors. The Malvern, Pa., company, however, was not interested in a proposal for a preferred private placement that the activist fund had been hoping to provide, the source added.

Editor’s note: The original version of this article, including advisers and other details, was published earlier on The Deal’s premium subscription website. For access, log in to TheDeal.com or use the form below to request a free trial.

This Content is Only for The Deal Subscribers

The Deal provides actionable, intraday coverage of mergers, acquisitions and all other changes in corporate control to institutional investors, private equity, hedge funds and the firms that serve them.

If you’re already a subscriber, log in to view this article here.

More From Activism

Activism

Vitamin Shoppe to Emphasize Organic Growth

By Alexandra Garfinkle
|
Published: December 2nd, 2019
Vitamin Shoppe GC David Kastin said that the company will pursue organic growth, while its soon-to-be parent pursues M&A.
Activism

Activists Find New Routes to M&A Opportunities

By Ronald Orol
|
Published: December 2nd, 2019
Insurgent managers are targeting larger companies and are taking on different roles, a panel of experts told The Deal Economy's 2019 conference.
Activism

ESG Not Just a PC Term

By Greg Morcroft
|
Published: December 2nd, 2019
Corporations struggling to adapt to an investment community increasingly focused on improving environmental, social, and governance behavior may instead be missing an opportunity, according to a panel discussion at the Deal Economy Conference.
View All From Activism
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
[email protected]
© 2019 The Deal.

A Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC business. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. View our Terms & Conditions and Terms of Service.