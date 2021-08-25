Proxy solicitor Okapi Partners LLC has hired Bruce Kistler as a managing director in its corporate governance team, The Deal has learned.

Kistler joined Okapi after spending nine years with proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.’s corporate solutions division.

Okapi noted that as an associate director at ISS, Kistler led a team working with public company clients across several industries but with a focus on real estate and insurance.

At Okapi, Kistler will provide support to both corporate and investor clients on environmental, social and governance matters as well as compensation — and he will provide guidance to clients during annual shareholder engagements.

Okapi provides proxy solicitation and other advice to both corporations, private equity firms and activist investors, and it has a stock watch service, Okapi Market Intelligence Group. The firm is providing proxy solicitation advise to Jeff Smith’s Starboard Value LP on its high-profile contest at Box Inc. (BOX).

In 2018, Okapi hired Alexandra Higgins as a managing director. Higgins previously worked as head of U.S. partner advisory services for ISS Corporate Solutions.