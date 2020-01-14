Back to News
Mergers & Acquisitions

Anixter Goes With Wesco Over CD&R

By Tom Terrarosa
|
Published: January 14th, 2020
The target on Monday confirmed it would move forward with a $4.5 billion deal that its board had deemed superior days earlier.

Communications and utility infrastructure supplier Anixter International Inc. (AXE) on Monday, Jan. 13, made official a $4.5 billion deal to sell to Wesco International Inc. (WCC) that its board had deemed superior four days earlier.

Glenview, Ill.-based Anixter said it would combine with Wesco for $100 per share in a deal that will form North America’s largest electrical and data communications distributor. Anixter stockholders will receive $70 in cash and 0.2397 shares of Wesco common stock for each Anixter share they hold. Wesco and Anixter shareholders will own 84% and 16% of the combined company, respectively.

Monday’s deal seemingly represents the end to a bidding war for Anixter between Pittsburgh-based Wesco and private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC. CD&R had agreed to take Anixter private in late October for $3.8 billion, but Wesco crashed the party in late December with a $4 billion counteroffer.

