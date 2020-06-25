Back to News
Mergers & Acquisitions

Best of the Middle Market, Healthcare, Pharma & Biotech Featured Dealmaker: Matthew Rizzo, Willkie

By Deal Staff
|
Published: June 25th, 2020
A partner in the firm’s corporate and financial services department and private equity practice, Rizzo has worked with a range of PE clients in the middle market, with a strong focus on healthcare.

Since getting his start at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP in 2001 as an associate, Matthew Rizzo has regularly represented private equity firms in acquisitions and dispositions of privately and publicly held businesses across a wide range of industries.

A nominee for The Deal’s Middle Market Awards, Rizzo is a leading adviser to private equity firms, with a strong focus on the healthcare sector and middle market dealmaking. He also has extensive experience representing venture capital investors and privately held companies in early-stage and follow-on investments and financings. Over the past year, he has led several significant private equity transactions for clients CIP Capital, Tenex Capital Management, Harvest Partners and Dock Square Capital, among others.

In 2019, for instance he advised Bedford Capital Ltd. and Voalte Inc., a pioneer and leader in mobile healthcare communications, in the sale of the company to medical technology giant Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. for $180 million. He represented middle market-focused private equity firm Harvest Partners LP and its portfolio company EyeCare Services Partners Management LP in the company’s acquisition of Delray Eye Associates PA, one of the leading comprehensive eye care providers in South Florida.

He also steered the acquisition by Cisive Inc., a portfolio company of CIP Capital LP, of PreCheck Inc., a healthcare industry provider of background screening, compliance monitoring and credentialing solutions.

A Columbia Law School and Georgetown graduate, Rizzo joined Willkie in New York in September 2001. He left the firm in 2010 and practiced elsewhere before rejoining Willkie as a partner in 2018.

Editor’s note: This article was sponsored by Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

