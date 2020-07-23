Best of the Middle Market: Private Equity

Our next installment of the Best of the Middle Market series, we run down the nominees for our private deals of the year, as well as select dealmakers and firms in the sector.

Financial buyers in the middle market were active, with the largest of PE firms creeping down into the sub-$500 million deal range more often than in years past. Meanwhile, firms that were once confined to growth investments or the lower middle market, crept up into the mighty middle to take on the oversized peers, with varying degrees of success.

From manufacturing to technology to services, private equity in the middle market in 2019 helped bring mom-and-pop business scale while taking once-maligned corporate assets and refreshing those brands. The trends continue into 2020, albeit amid uncertainty in the markets. And with record amounts of dry powder still left to deploy, we expect the middle market to be just as active in the future, perhaps with a few tweaks to valuations.

Willkie’s co-chairman of the firm’s private equity group Jeff Poss has guided some of the firm’s most active acquirers.

One Equity Partners sells Anvil International to Smith-Cooper International

Target: Anvil International LLC/One Equity Partners LLC

Investment Adviser:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackArch Partners LP

Outside Counsel:

Dechert LLP

PR Firm:

Stanton Public Relations & Marketing LLC

Acquirers: Smith-Cooper International Inc./Tailwind Capital LLC and Barings LLC

Investment Adviser:

Barclays

Outside Counsel:

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

PR Firm:

Sard Verbinnen & Co. LLC

Description: Smith-Cooper International Inc., which is backed by Tailwind Capital LLC and Barings LLC, acquired Anvil International LLC from One Equity Partners LLC for an undisclosed sum. The deal, which was announced on April 24, 2019, closed on May 30, 2019. North Kingstown, R.I.-based Anvil, which was founded in 1850, is a hardware products manufacturer. One Equity Partners earned a gross return multiple of 3.3 times on the sale, a source familiar with the transaction told The Deal at the time.

Eurazeo leads management buyout of Elemica from Thoma Bravo

Target/Seller: Elemica Inc./Thoma Bravo LLC

Investment Adviser:

Aeris Partners LLC

Outside Counsel:

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Acquirer: Eurazeo Capital IV

Investment Adviser:

Evercore Inc.

Description: Eurazeo SE in partnership with Elemica’s management acquired Elemica Inc. from Thoma Bravo LLC for approximately $240 million. The deal was announced on August 2, 2019 and closed thereafter on Sept. 19, 2019. A digital supply network, Elemica was founded in 1999 and headquartered in Wayne, Pa. For Thoma Bravo the sale provides an exit from a business that it acquired in 2016 from eight oil and petrol companies. Those companies, including Bayer AG and Royal Dutch Shell plc, founded the operation in 2000 to improve management of their own process manufacturing activities.

Mondelez takes over Perfect Snacks from VMG

Target/Seller: Perfect Bar LLC/VMG Partners

Investment Adviser:

Piper Jaffray & Co.

Outside Counsel:

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Acquirer: Mondelez International Inc.

Outside Counsel:

Baker & McKenzie LLP

Description: Mondelez International Inc. acquired a majority interest in Perfect Bar LLC, or Perfect Snacks, for an undisclosed sum. The deal was announced on June 19, 2019 and closed on July 16, 2019. California-based Perfect Snacks — founded in 2005 and known for its Perfect Bar — reported about $70 million in 2018 revenues, according to a company statement.

Intertrust acquires Viteos from Public Pension Capital and FiveW Capital

Target/Sellers: Viteos Fund Services LLC/

Public Pension Capital LLC and FiveW Capital LLC

Investment Adviser:

Jefferies LLC

Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc.

Outside Counsel:

Dechert LLP

Trilegal

Acquirer: Intertrust NV

Investment Adviser:

Deutsche Bank AG

Counsel to I-bank:

Allen & Overy LLP

Outside Counsel:

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Stibbe

Description: Description: Intertrust NV acquired Viteos Fund Services LLC from FiveW Capital LLC, Public Pension Capital LLC and Viteos management for $330 million. The deal was announced on June 17, 2019 and closed that day. Viteos, founded in 2003, is a financial software solutions provider. The transaction was funded through debt (new $150 million term loan plus RCF) and cash on balance sheet with $11 million. PPC and FiveW acquired Viteos in 2017 for an undisclosed amount.

Harvest Partners acquires Yellowstone Landscaping

Target/Seller: Yellowstone Landscape Group Inc./CIVC Partners LP

Investment Adviser:

Harris Williams & Co.

Outside Counsel:

Moore & Van Allen PLLC

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Acquirer: Harvest Partners LP

Investment Adviser:

Piper Jaffray & Co.

William Blair & Co. LLC

Outside Counsel:

Ropes & Gray LLP

PR Firm:

Lambert Blicksilver

Description: Harvest Partners LP has acquired Yellowstone Landscape Group Inc. from CIVC Partners LP for an undisclosed amount. The deal was announced on November 1, 2019 and closed that day. Founded in 2008, Yellowstone Landscaping, which is based in Florida, was initially acquired by CIVC in 2015.

