Back to News
Mergers & Acquisitions

Best of the Middle Market, Technology, Media and Telecom Featured Dealmaker: Matthew Guercio, Willkie

By Deal Staff
|
Published: July 23rd, 2020
With tech investing pioneer Insight Partners as a key client, Guercio has worked on deals in industries including payment tech, cloud computing and education technology, among others.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP partner Matthew J. Guercio, a veteran of the firm, continues to advise some of the leading players in the technology sector in complex middle-market transactions.

A lawyer in Willkie’s New York office, he regularly represents private equity sponsors, including longtime client Insight Partners, in early stage and growth equity investments, as well as buyouts and portfolio company transactions.

Among other deals, Guercio advised Insight on a spate of financial technology transactions in 2019 that included an investment in banking software platform Tink AB as the Stockholm company expanded in Europe; and a $100 million round in Kansas City, Mo., government payments platform PayIt LLC.

Outside of fintech, Guercio’s mandates in 2019 included Insight’s acquisition of a majority of the portfolio of Israeli venture capital fund Genesis Partners IV, which provided capital to companies such as workflow software developer Monday.com Ltd.; acquisition of threat intelligence company Recorded Future for $780 million, the industry’s largest-ever threat intelligence acquisition; and Insight’s sale of Anaqua Inc., a Boston company that develops software to manage intellectual property for corporations and law firms, to Astorg Partners, a European private equity firm with offices in Paris, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt and Milan. Guercio also led a Willkie team that advised Boston-based cloud staffing and recruiting company Bullhorn Inc. in its acquisition of Erecruit Holdings LLC, a provider of applicant tracking and pay and bill solutions, in October.

In 2017, Guercio represented Frontline Education in its August sale to Thoma Bravo LLC, a deal in which Insight retained a minority stake. The next month, he advised eVestment Alliance LLC, a global provider of databases and analytics to institutional investors, in its sale to Nasdaq Inc. for $705 million in debt and cash.

Guercio has worked with Insight since 2005. While many of the deals have been middle market, he has advised the firm on larger transactions such as the January 2020 acquisition of leading cybersecurity firm Armis for $1.1 billion, and 2014 sale of AirWatch LLC, which develops software to secure phones, tablets and laptops, to VMware Inc. for $1.5 billion. He also provided counsel to Insight on the 2018 acquisition of EpiServer Inc., which valued the digital marketing and commerce company at $1.16 billion.

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Law School and Cornell University, Guercio started his career at Willkie as an associate in 2003, and was named a partner in 2013.

Editor’s note: This article was sponsored by Willkie Farr & Gallagher.

More From Mergers & Acquisitions
Mergers & Acquisitions

Drinks With The Deal: Simpson's Alan Klein

By David Marcus
|
Published: July 23rd, 2020
Simpson's Alan Klein discusses his stint in London in the late 1990s, his work for Microsoft and Tyco and his passion for films and books on the latest episode of the Drink With The Deal podcast.
Mergers & Acquisitions

Blackstone-Backed HealthEdge Adds Burgess

By Armie Margaret Lee
|
Published: July 23rd, 2020
HealthEdge’s acquisition of the payment integrity software company comes after HealthEdge became a Blackstone portfolio company in April.
Mergers & Acquisitions

Wanda Completes Ironman Sale

By Chris Nolter
|
Published: July 23rd, 2020
The parent of the Conde Nast publishing empire bulks up with the $730 million purchase of Ironman, announced in March.
View All From Mergers & Acquisitions
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
customerservice@thedeal.com
© 2020 The Deal.

A Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC business. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Modern Slavery Act. View our Terms & Conditions and Terms of Service.