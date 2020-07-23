Best of the Middle Market, Technology, Media and Telecom Featured Dealmaker: Matthew Guercio, Willkie

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP partner Matthew J. Guercio, a veteran of the firm, continues to advise some of the leading players in the technology sector in complex middle-market transactions.

A lawyer in Willkie’s New York office, he regularly represents private equity sponsors, including longtime client Insight Partners, in early stage and growth equity investments, as well as buyouts and portfolio company transactions.

Among other deals, Guercio advised Insight on a spate of financial technology transactions in 2019 that included an investment in banking software platform Tink AB as the Stockholm company expanded in Europe; and a $100 million round in Kansas City, Mo., government payments platform PayIt LLC.

Outside of fintech, Guercio’s mandates in 2019 included Insight’s acquisition of a majority of the portfolio of Israeli venture capital fund Genesis Partners IV, which provided capital to companies such as workflow software developer Monday.com Ltd.; acquisition of threat intelligence company Recorded Future for $780 million, the industry’s largest-ever threat intelligence acquisition; and Insight’s sale of Anaqua Inc., a Boston company that develops software to manage intellectual property for corporations and law firms, to Astorg Partners, a European private equity firm with offices in Paris, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt and Milan. Guercio also led a Willkie team that advised Boston-based cloud staffing and recruiting company Bullhorn Inc. in its acquisition of Erecruit Holdings LLC, a provider of applicant tracking and pay and bill solutions, in October.

In 2017, Guercio represented Frontline Education in its August sale to Thoma Bravo LLC, a deal in which Insight retained a minority stake. The next month, he advised eVestment Alliance LLC, a global provider of databases and analytics to institutional investors, in its sale to Nasdaq Inc. for $705 million in debt and cash.

Guercio has worked with Insight since 2005. While many of the deals have been middle market, he has advised the firm on larger transactions such as the January 2020 acquisition of leading cybersecurity firm Armis for $1.1 billion, and 2014 sale of AirWatch LLC, which develops software to secure phones, tablets and laptops, to VMware Inc. for $1.5 billion. He also provided counsel to Insight on the 2018 acquisition of EpiServer Inc., which valued the digital marketing and commerce company at $1.16 billion.

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Law School and Cornell University, Guercio started his career at Willkie as an associate in 2003, and was named a partner in 2013.

