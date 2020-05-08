Back to News
Mergers & Acquisitions

Big Funds Bet on DraftKings PIPE

By Paul Springer
|
Published: May 8th, 2020
Caledonia and Capital Research are among the investors betting on a $304 million PIPE that helps take one of the world’s premier online gambling concerns public via a SPAC acquisition.

With the online gambling industry flourishing, DraftKings Inc.’s (DKNG) take-public SPAC closing has obtained more than $300 million in funding via a PIPE offering. And several major funds provided capital for the deal.

The PIPE transaction was disclosed on Wednesday, April 29.

Special purpose acquisition company Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. raised $350 million in an initial public offering last April, according to Private Raise, The Deal’s proprietary data service tracking private placements larger than $1 million.

Diamond Eagle is led by chairman and CEO Harry Sloan and president and CFO Eli Baker and co-founder Jeff Sagansky. Sagansky and Baker founded Diamond Eagle as well as SPACs Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. Sloan, along with Baker and Sagansky, are listed as founders of SPACs Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Global Eagle Acquisition Corp.

A Harvard Business School MBA holder, Sagansky is a former president of CBS who produced movies such as “The Cost of Silence” and the “Four in the Morning” television series. He was also involved in development of television shows including “Cheers.”

Editor’s note: The original version of this article, including advisers and other details, was published earlier on The Deal’s premium subscription website. For access, log in to TheDeal.com or use the form below to request a free trial.

This Content is Only for The Deal Subscribers

The Deal provides actionable, intraday coverage of mergers, acquisitions and all other changes in corporate control to institutional investors, private equity, hedge funds and the firms that serve them.

If you’re already a subscriber, log in to view this article here.

More From Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & Acquisitions

Social Capital SPAC Surprises With Oversized IPO

By Bill Meagher
|
Published: May 7th, 2020
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III responded to unusally strong investor interest by upsizing its IPO from $600 million to $720 million.
Mergers & Acquisitions

‘Coronavirus Risk’ Enters M&A Lexicon

By David Hatch
|
Published: May 5th, 2020
Uncertainty posed by the pandemic is reshaping negotiations, upending timelines, altering strategies and killing transactions.
View All From Mergers & Acquisitions
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
[email protected]
© 2020 The Deal.

A Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC business. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Modern Slavery Act. View our Terms & Conditions and Terms of Service.