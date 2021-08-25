Back to News
Mergers & Acquisitions

Cargill, Continental Grain Add Sanderson Farms

By David Marcus
|
Published: August 24th, 2021
The $4.5 billion deal, which involved Wachtell, Freshfields and Paul Weiss, comes after The Deal reported in June that Sanderson had attracted potential interest from Continental.

Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) agreed to sell to Cargill Inc. and Continental Grain Co. for $4.5 billion in cash in a deal announced Aug. 9.

Wayzata, Minn.-based Cargill and New York-based Continental Grain will combine Sanderson Farms with Oakwood, Ga.-based Wayne Farms LLC, a Continental subsidiary. Wayne Farms CEO Clint Rivers will head the combined company upon the deal’s closing, which the companies expect will occur in late 2021 or early 2022.

A person familiar with the situation told The Deal in June that Sanderson had attracted potential interest from Continental and had hired Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to advise. Sanderson Farms rejected a hostile takeover bid from Durational Capital Management LP last year. The Laurel, Miss.-based poultry producer previously held a position on The Deal’s Watch List of potential activist targets.

Related: Sanderson Farms Explores Sale

Editor’s note: The original version of this article was published earlier on The Deal’s premium subscription website. For access, log in to TheDeal.com or use the form below to request a free trial.

More From Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & Acquisitions

Drinks With The Deal: Freshfields' Ethan Klingsberg

By David Marcus
|
Published: August 19th, 2021
Ethan Klingsberg, head of U.S. corporate and M&A at Freshfields, discusses the pressures that increased antitrust scrutiny has put on dealmaking and how companies can respond.
Mergers & Acquisitions

Drinks With The Deal: Cleary Gottlieb's Jim Langston

By David Marcus
|
Published: August 5th, 2021
Cleary Gottlieb's Jim Langston on the latest Drinks With The Deal podcast discusses how companies are responding to more vigorous antitrust enforcement.
View All From Mergers & Acquisitions
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
customerservice@thedeal.com
© 2021 The Deal.

A Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC business. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Modern Slavery Act. View our Terms & Conditions and Terms of Service.