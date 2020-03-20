Checkmarx Sale Reflects Demand for Application Security Testing

Hellman & Friedman LLC’s $1.15 billion purchase of Checkmarx.com Ltd. from Insight Partners comes amid a series of deals in application security testing.

Companies such as Synopsys Inc. (SNPS), Japan’s NTT Data Corp. and Microsoft Corp.’s (MSFT) GitHub Inc. have acquired application security testing companies as trends in cyber attacks and regulation.

Software developers and users got a jolt as ransomware attacks have emerged in recent years, putting the spotlight on industry as active one for dealmaking and investment.

