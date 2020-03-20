Back to News
Mergers & Acquisitions

Checkmarx Sale Reflects Demand for Application Security Testing

By Chris Nolter
|
Published: March 18th, 2020
Along with Hellman &Friedman, companies such Synopsys, Japan’s NTT and Microsoft's GitHub have acquired application security testing companies as trends in cyber attacks and regulation.

Hellman & Friedman LLC’s $1.15 billion purchase of Checkmarx.com Ltd. from Insight Partners comes amid a series of deals in application security testing.

Companies such as Synopsys Inc. (SNPS), Japan’s NTT Data Corp. and Microsoft Corp.’s (MSFT) GitHub Inc. have acquired application security testing companies as trends in cyber attacks and regulation.

Software developers and users got a jolt as ransomware attacks have emerged in recent years, putting the spotlight on industry as active one for dealmaking and investment.

TerraForm Power Agrees to Improved Brookfield Buyout

By Tom Terrarosa
|
Published: March 18th, 2020
The publicly traded renewable infrastructure company increased the deal's consideration to a value of $1.58 billion, up from its $1.5 billion offer made in January, to acquire the 38% of the renewable power company it didn't already own.
M&A Agreements Take Covid-19 in Stride

By David Marcus
|
Published: March 18th, 2020
Contracts on recent large mergers have treated the risk from Covid-19 with language long used in material adverse effects clauses.
Coronavirus Clouds M&A Lending Market

By Steve Gelsi
|
Published: March 12th, 2020
Lenders continue to process loans but concerns about the impact of the spread of Covid-19 is stoking more uncertainty as financial markets signal a potential recession.
