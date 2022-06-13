Deal Diary: Debevoise, Ropes Aid CD&R, TPG in Covetrus Buyout

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC and TPG Capital LP looked to familiar faces on a May 25 agreement to buy Portland, Maine-based animal health and products Covetrus Inc. (CVET) for $4 billion.

The New York private equity sponsor, which already owned a 24% stake in the target, tapped Paul S. Bird, Andrew L. Bab and Spencer K. Gilbert of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP for counsel. San Francisco-based TPG turned to Jason S. Freedman and Minh-Chau Le of Ropes & Gray LLP.

The sponsors have obtained a $1.53 billion first-lien term loan and up to $425 million in second-lien term loans for the deal as well as a $300 million first-lien secured revolving credit facility from Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., UBS Investment Bank, BMO Capital Markets and Mizuho Securities USA LLC. Debevoise’s Scott Selinger is financing counsel to TPG.

Debevoise is long-time counsel to CD&R and recently advised on a deal to reacquire Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) for $5.8 billion, announced in March, and the purchase of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP’s global mobility tax and immigration services business, in October, among others.

Bird was M&A counsel on both deals, while Selinger provided legal advice on the financing of the PwC deal, which was reportedly valued at $2.2 billion.