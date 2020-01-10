Back to News
Mergers & Acquisitions

Insight Partners to Acquire Cloud Company Veeam

By Lisa Botter
|
Published: January 10th, 2020
After the roughly $5 billion deal for the Swiss company closes — expected later this quarter — Veeam will become a U.S. company with a U.S.-based leadership team, Insight says.

Insight Partners on Thursday, Jan. 9, said it would acquire Veeam Software AG in an approximately $5 billion deal.

Insight said the Baar, Switzerland-based cloud data management company has had “exceptional growth” since its first invested in 2013.

After completion of the deal, which is expected in the first quarter of 2020, Veeam will become a U.S. company with a U.S.-based leadership team, Insight said. The deal is intended to increase the company’s market share in the U.S.

