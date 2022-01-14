Segota Joins Hogan Lovells in Life Sciences

Hogan Lovells (US) LLP said Jan. 10 it had hired life sciences partner Denis Segota from Baker & McKenzie LLP. He will be based in the firm’s Philadelphia office.

While at Baker McKenzie, Segota worked on life sciences deals with a gamut of clients. He worked with Bayer AG, for instance, on its deal to acquire Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc. from TPG Capital LP and Vida Ventures LLC for $2 billion in 2020 and H. Lundbeck A/S’ agreement to pay $1.95 billion in cash and contingent value rights for Bothell, Wash.-based Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2019.

He joined Baker McKenzie in February 2019 from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP.

The hiring comes after Hogan said on Jan. 3 that Richard Puttré was hired as a partner to bolster the firm’s projects and infrastructure capabilities in Latin America. Puttré joined from Jones Day and is based in Miami.

Nixon Peabody Makes Two In-House Hires

Nixon Peabody LLP said Jan. 12 it had hired Conrad Adkins as counsel in the firm’s Chicago office, following a stint as in-house counsel at building products company James Hardie Industries plc.

Adkins, who spent seven years at the Dublin-based and New York- and Australia-listed company, will work with clients in M&A, corporate finance, securities regulation, corporate governance and commercial transactions.

The hiring follows the addition of Kamau Coar on Jan. 3. Coar is the former chief legal and inclusion officer at executive search company Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII). He will advise companies and leadership teams on risk management, governance issues and litigation across industry sectors.

