Back to News
Mergers & Acquisitions

Post-Merger T-Mobile Won’t Be Maverick: States’ Expert

By Chris Nolter
|
Published: December 12th, 2019
An expert witness for the group of states suing to block T-Mobile's purchase of Sprint testified Wednesday that the post-merger company would likely lose its zeal for aggressive price competition.

An expert witness for the group of states suing to block T-Mobile US Inc.’s (TMUS) purchase of Sprint Corp. (S) testified on Wednesday, Dec. 11, that counter to the carriers’ pledge to reduce prices, the post-merger company would likely lose its zeal for price competition and drive mobile bills higher.

University of California at Berkeley economics professor Carl Shapiro said wireless customers could pay an extra $8.7 billion per year because of reduced competitive pressure following the deal. By analyzing the head-to-head competition between the companies, their profit margins and the prices for their plans, Shapiro put the added price to T-Mobile and Sprint subscribers at $4.6 billion.

Sprint and T-Mobile say the $43 billion they save by combining will allow them to reduce cell phone bills and take more market share from AT&T and Verizon. Timotheus Höttges, CEO of T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom AG and chairman of T-Mobile’s board, told the U.S. District Court in Manhattan on Tuesday that, “Our DNA is very aggressive.”

Editor’s note: The original version of this article was published on The Deal’s premium subscription website. For access log into The Deal.com and use the form belowto ewquest a free trial.

More From Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & Acquisitions

Merck Expands Oncology Pipeline With ArQule

By Armie Margaret Lee
|
Published: December 9th, 2019
The biopharmaceutical giant is paying a 107% premium for the target, which focuses on therapies for treating cancer and rare diseases.
Mergers & Acquisitions

Drinks With The Deal: Chris Varelas

By David Marcus
|
Published: December 6th, 2019
The former Citi tech investment banker and author of 'How Money Became Dangerous' talks with The Deal’s David Marcus about working at Disneyland in the 1980s, being a tech banker after the dot-com crash and investing in influencers.
Mergers & Acquisitions

Thoma Bravo Takes Instructure Private Following Review

By Steve Gelsi
|
Published: December 4th, 2019
The $2 billion bid comes after the company announced a strategic review in October and after The Deal named the information tech company a target in January.
View All From Mergers & Acquisitions
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
[email protected]
© 2019 The Deal.

A Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC business. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. View our Terms & Conditions and Terms of Service.