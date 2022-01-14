Rising Stars: Hogan Lovells Makes One M&A Partner, Four Counsel

Hogan Lovells announced on Jan. 5 that it promoted 27 lawyers to partner and another 71 to counsel on Jan. 1, including one M&A partner and four M&A counsel in the U.S.

New partner Erin J. Howell in New York worked with Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) in 2020 on its $2.08 billion sale of RSA Security LLC to an investor group including AlpInvest Partners NV, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and STG Partners LLC as well as Novartis AG (NVS) on its purchase of Amblyotech Inc. Howell graduated from Michigan State University and the University of California, Berkeley’s law school. She has practiced at Dewey LeBoeuf LLP and Mayer Brown LLP in addition to Hogan Lovells, where she started in 2012.

The firm also elevated four M&A attorneys to counsel.

Matthew R. Bowles in Washington worked last year with QTS Realty Trust Inc. on its $10 billion sale to Blackstone Inc. (BX); with FLIR Systems Inc. on its $8 billion sale to Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY); and with Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) on its $2.78 billion merger with Retail Properties of America Inc. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2007 and George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School in 2013, when he started at Jones Day. He moved to Hogan Lovells in 2016.

Sandra M. Harris in Denver worked with Biocare Medical LLC on an investment from GHO Capital Partners LLP last year and Oracle Corp. (ORCL) on its 2020 purchase of Nor1 Inc. Harris graduated from Arizona State University in 2008 and the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law in 2012, when she started at Hogan Lovells.

Katherine Keeley in Washington last year worked with Kingdom Holding Co. on the $2.21 billion sale of a 23.75% stake in Four Seasons Hotels Ltd. to Cascade Investment LLC and with Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on the $5 billion purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. Keeley graduated from Duke University in 2007 and the University of Virginia School of Law in 2013, when she started at Kirkland & Ellis LLP. She moved to Hogan Lovells in 2014.

Christopher W. Weigand in Denver worked with Anschutz Co. on the sale of a majority stake in LightEdge Solutions Inc. to GI Partners LLP last year and with KRG Capital Partners LLC on the 2018 sale of Trafficware Group Inc. to Cubic Corp. for $235.7 million. Weigand graduated from the University of Michigan in 2010 and the University of Colorado Law School in 2013, when he started at Hogan Lovells.

