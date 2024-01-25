Sanjay Murti has moved to Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP from Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, Freshfields announced on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Murti, a New York-based M&A lawyer, practiced with Freshfields co-head of U.S. M&A Damien R. Zoubek at Cravath. Zoubek moved to Freshfields in 2021.

Last year, Murti helped advise ADT Inc. on the $1.6 billion sale of its commercial security, fire and life safety business unit to GTCR LLC as well as Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. on its sale to an investor group that included Searchlight Capital Partners LP and British Columbia Investment Management Corp.

Murti worked with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on the 2023 separation of Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) and its $17 billion purchase of Abiomed Inc. in 2022, as well as Scientific Games Corp. (SGMS) on the $6.05 billion sale of its global lottery services and technology business to Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) in 2022.

Sanjay Murti graduated from Georgetown University in 2010 and from Columbia Law School in 2014, when he joined Cravath as an associate. He became a partner at the firm in 2022. M&A lawyer Jenny Hochenberg moved to Freshfields from Cravath in 2022.