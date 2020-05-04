Back to News
Mergers & Acquisitions

Shake Shack Raises Capital, Returns Government Loan

By Paul Springer
|
Published: May 4th, 2020
The company returned an emergency loan after raising $140 million and setting up a $75 million ATM.

With the fast food industry taking a hit from coronavirus, Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) has raised $140 million in a public offering and established a $75 million at-the-market facility, returning an emergency government loan a day later.

The return of the emergency loan was announced on Monday, April 20, in a blog post in which the company insisted it was returning the $10 million loan because it believed smaller businesses have a greater need for capital. The funds will not actually be available to smaller businesses until Congress approves new loan funds.

While ATMs are often not initially–or ever–used, Shake Shack immediately tapped the ATM to raise $10 million in capital, according to an April 17 press release, effectively replacing the $10 million loan with equity. Complaints have risen over government cash being directed to large companies instead of smaller ones.

As of the end of its fiscal year in December, the New York-based company was running 254 restaurants along with service from a fleet of trucks called Shack Trucks.

Editor’s note: The original version of this article was published earlier on The Deal’s premium subscription website. For access, log in to TheDeal.com or use the form below to request a free trial.

This Content is Only for The Deal Subscribers

The Deal provides actionable, intraday coverage of mergers, acquisitions and all other changes in corporate control to institutional investors, private equity, hedge funds and the firms that serve them.

If you’re already a subscriber, log in to view this article here.

More From Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & Acquisitions

B. Riley Registers New SPAC

By Bill Meagher
|
Published: April 29th, 2020
The Los Angeles investment bank has returned to the special purpose sector sponsoring its second SPAC, B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II.
Activism

Oil Patch Activists Forced to Play Waiting Game

By Tom Terrarosa
|
Published: April 24th, 2020
It is unclear when commodity prices will recover, but when they do, activists will be sure to have fully sharpened blades and a list of demands for companies across the oil and gas production industry.
Mergers & Acquisitions

Shadowy ‘Team Telecom’ to Resemble Cfius

By David Hatch
|
Published: April 20th, 2020
A presidential order adds structure and deadlines to an amorphous U.S. government panel that reviews international telecom deals.
View All From Mergers & Acquisitions
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
[email protected]
© 2020 The Deal.

A Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC business. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Modern Slavery Act. View our Terms & Conditions and Terms of Service.