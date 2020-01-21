Spirit Aerosystems Takes Fiber Materials

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) plans to mention its “small acquisition” of private equity-backed Fiber Materials Inc. (FMI) in its earnings call on Feb. 7, a spokesperson for the commercial and defense aerospace components maker told The Deal.

The Wichita, Kan.-based company recently completed the purchase of Fiber Materials, which has been a portfolio company of Edgewater Capital Partners LLC since 2016, the Spirit AeroSystems spokesperson said in a Tuesday, Jan. 14, email.

The Federal Trade Commission on Jan. 9 issued an early termination notice clearing the acquisition of Fiber Materials Inc. by Spirit AeroSystems of antitrust concerns, according to the FTC website.

Cleveland-based Edgewater Capital announced the completion of its acquisition of Fiber Materials in December 2016.

