Back to News
Mergers & Acquisitions

Spirit Aerosystems Takes Fiber Materials

By Steve Gelsi
|
Published: January 17th, 2020
Edgewater Capital exits Fiber Materials after carving out the company in 2016 from GrafTech International, a portfolio company of Brookfield Asset Management.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) plans to mention its “small acquisition” of private equity-backed Fiber Materials Inc. (FMI) in its earnings call on Feb. 7, a spokesperson for the commercial and defense aerospace components maker told The Deal.

The Wichita, Kan.-based company recently completed the purchase of Fiber Materials, which has been a portfolio company of  Edgewater Capital Partners LLC since 2016, the Spirit AeroSystems spokesperson said in a Tuesday, Jan. 14, email.

The Federal Trade Commission on Jan. 9 issued an early termination notice clearing the acquisition of Fiber Materials Inc. by Spirit AeroSystems of antitrust concerns, according to the FTC website.

Cleveland-based Edgewater Capital announced the completion of its acquisition of Fiber Materials in December 2016.

Editor’s note: The original version of this article, including advisers and other details, was published earlier on The Deal’s premium subscription website. For access, log in to TheDeal.com or use the form below to request a free trial.

This Content is Only for The Deal Subscribers

The Deal provides actionable, intraday coverage of mergers, acquisitions and all other changes in corporate control to institutional investors, private equity, hedge funds and the firms that serve them.

If you’re already a subscriber, log in to view this article here.

More From Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & Acquisitions

Anixter Goes With Wesco Over CD&R

By Tom Terrarosa
|
Published: January 14th, 2020
The target on Monday confirmed it would move forward with a $4.5 billion deal that its board had deemed superior days earlier.
Mergers & Acquisitions

Insight Partners to Acquire Cloud Company Veeam

By Lisa Botter
|
Published: January 10th, 2020
After the roughly $5 billion deal for the Swiss company closes — expected later this quarter — Veeam will become a U.S. company with a U.S.-based leadership team, Insight says.
View All From Mergers & Acquisitions
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
[email protected]
© 2020 The Deal.

A Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC business. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. View our Terms & Conditions and Terms of Service.