Mergers & Acquisitions

Thoma Bravo Takes Instructure Private Following Review

By Steve Gelsi
|
Published: December 4th, 2019
The $2 billion bid comes after the company announced a strategic review in October and after The Deal named the information tech company a target in January.

Education information technology specialist Instructure Inc. (INST) announced on Wednesday, Dec. 4, that it had agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo LLC following a strategic review.

The Chicago-based private equity firm will pay $47.60 per share in cash, or an 18% premium over the Salt Lake City company’s three-month average trading price as of Oct. 27. The company announced a review on Oct. 28 for its bridge business.

The acquisition, which includes a 35-day go-shop period, also comes after The Deal named Instructure a target in January.

