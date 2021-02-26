Back to News
Mergers & Acquisitions

Top Rising Stars Submissions Open

By The Deal Staff
|
Published: February 26th, 2021
The Deal will recognize leading new partners at U.S. law firms announced between March 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021, who are already making an impact on The Deal Economy.

The Deal is proud to announce the nomination period for its “Top Rising Stars” feature, which spotlights exemplary new partners at top U.S. law firms.

Firms should submit up to five outstanding newly named U.S.-based, M&A-focused partners. Individuals should have made partners between March 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021 and shown an ability to navigate complex dealmaking situations.

Please complete the five minute survey for each nominee here in order to submit nominations.

The deadline to submit is Friday, March 12 at 5 p.m. ET.

A final list of exemplary new partners will be published in the Dealmaker Quarterly magazine in the Spring.

For further information please contact senior business development manager Chris Edouard or Co-Editor Michael Brown.

Check out the latest editions of The Dealmaker Quarterly.

