Back to News
Activism

Activist Investing Today: Campaign’s Fein Talks Tenure, AI, McDonald’s

By Ronald Orol
|
Published: August 4th, 2023
Michael Fein, who recently launched proxy solicitor Campaign Management, explains how activists screen for ‘weak link’ directors and whether ESG contests will follow Carl Icahn’s McDonald’s effort.

Tenure, independence, skills and experience, plus capacity, diversity, conflicts and age: These are some top topics activist investors consider when they review a possible target company’s incumbent director qualifications in search of “weak links,” explained Michael Fein, founder of recently launched proxy solicitor Campaign Management LLC.

“There are common vulnerabilities that activists look to exploit when targeting directors, and it’s important that directors’ various skills work in a complementary way,” Fein told the Activist Investing Today podcast in a conversation focused on governance, artificial intelligence, board size and Carl Icahn’s unsuccessful contest at McDonald’s Corp. (MCD). In addition, cybersecurity and the growth of artificial intelligence are both legitimate issues corporations must examine and consider when identifying director candidates, he said.

“Companies need to determine how relevant [cybersecurity and AI] are to their businesses and have a solid understanding of their exposure,” Fein said. “Depending on that analysis they can strike a balance of whether it is a specific skill requiring dedicated expertise on the board or if there are other ways to communicate to shareholders that the risks associated with these items are adequately appreciated and addressed.”

In terms of over-boarded directors, Fein said an argument could be made that a CEO of a SPAC in search of an operating company can be considered the equivalent of a chief executive of an operating company, for the purpose of considering how many other boards they can serve on.

“Is a SPAC technically an operating business or essentially [a company] searching for a target?” he said. “But you could argue that [the latter] aspect itself requires a certain amount of time and dedication.”

Check out the podcast with Michael Fein here:

More podcasts from The Deal are available on iTunesSpotify and on TheDeal.com

More From Activism

Activism

Elliott Picks Apart SEC Case on Disclosures

By Ronald Orol
|
Published: July 24th, 2023
Draft regulations requiring faster activist disclosures are supported by corporate lobbyists and retailer investors, though the measure faces at least one big detractor: Paul Singer.
Activism

Activists Seek REIT Renovations

By Ronald Orol
|
Published: July 21st, 2023
Investor attempts to block mergers, launch hostile bids and remove convoluted board and management structures are on the rise as the real estate industry remains volatile and old habits die hard.
Activism

SEC Evaluation of Swap Disclosures Misguided

By Ronald Orol
|
Published: July 20th, 2023
Data provided by the commission isn’t useful in identifying how the commission’s derivatives disclosure rule would impact fund strategies, advisers on both sides of activist situations agree.
View All From Activism
Upcoming Events
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
customerservice@thedeal.com
© 2023 The Deal.

Part of the Delinian Group. Terms of UseCommercial Terms & Conditions, Privacy PolicyAccessibilityModern Slavery Act