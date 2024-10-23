Back to News
Activism

Activist Investing Today: Inex's Friberg Talks Activists, Expert Networks

By Ronald Orol
|
Published: October 23rd, 2024
Expert network platform owner Max Friberg discusses why activists and others retain expert networks ahead of insurgency campaigns.

Activist hedge funds typically send requests to multiple so-called expert networks when they try to find ex-employees and other knowledgeable people to talk to about a potential target company ahead of — or amid — an insurgency campaign, Inex One CEO Max Friberg explained on the Activist Investing Today podcast.

“Most [hedge funds] will engage with more than one expert network to cast a wide net and get the best information possible for the most important business decisions,” Friberg said. “It’s a jump ball between [expert networks] as they compete to find the experts for the activist. Every network has a different database of experts and focus. Some only do certain geographies, such as the German-speaking part of Europe, or an expert network focused on Japan. Others have specific industry verticals for experts, such as healthcare.”

Friberg said many activist portfolio managers have hired expert networks to employ teams of researchers to identify ex-employees, customers, distributors and competitors, as well as sector experts, who’ll talk to fund managers for a fee. Overall, expert network industry revenue surpassed $2.28 billion in 2023, generated by more than 100 expert networks operating in the U.S., Europe and Asia, Friberg added.

The networking firm, Friberg explained, has strict compliance protocols, and won’t set up conversations with employees at targeted companies, and they will typically have internal guidelines to make sure the ex-employee had left the company at least six months before the call, or longer. “You don’t want to trade on material nonpublic information,” Friberg said. “If they hear MNPI they can’t trade on that information.”

Check out the podcast with Max Friberg below:

More podcasts from The Deal are available on iTunesSpotify and on TheDeal.com

More From Activism

Activism

ESG Comp: An Easy A for CEOs?

By David Marcus
|
Published: October 1st, 2024
In a new paper, academics Adam Badawi and Robert Bartlett find that 63% of the S&P 500 include ESG components in their calculation of executive compensation and that such goals are almost always met.
View All From Activism
 Company
Solutions
Contact The Deal
Tel:
1-888-667-3325
International:
+1-212-224-3069
Email:
[email protected]
© 2024 The Deal.

Part of the Delinian Group. Terms of UseCommercial Terms & Conditions, Privacy PolicyAccessibilityModern Slavery Act